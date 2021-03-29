Log in
Nomura : still has positions to unwind - Bloomberg citing Japan government official

03/29/2021 | 08:03am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc, which on Monday flagged a possible $2 billion loss at a U.S. subsidiary, still has positions to unwind and they should be properly dealt with, Bloomberg quoted a senior Financial Services Agency official as saying.

Nomura, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, said in a statement the $2 billion hit derived from transactions with a U.S. client.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
