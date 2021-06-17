Nomura : to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 30

Tokyo, June 17, 2021 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, at 15:00 in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website shortly after the announcement.
Nomura Holdings website
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
10:30 (BST)
05:30 (EDT)
