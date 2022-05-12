Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:07:17 am EDT
472.00 JPY   +0.77%
Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tumble

05/12/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nomura Securities trading floor is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Nomura has begun offering bitcoin over-the-counter derivatives to clients, it said Friday, the latest move by a traditional financial institution into the cryptocurrency industry, even as markets are in turmoil.

The trades, executed on the CME by crypto asset trading firm Cumberland DRW this week, were the Japanese investment bank's first digital asset trades, said Nomura's head of markets, Asia ex-Japan, Rig Karkhanis in a statement.

"Working with institutional-grade counterparties will allow us to scale into the increasing demand from our clients," he said.

Many global investment banks have been looking to offer clients more crypto related services, responding they say to demand from institutional investors and private clients for access to what had been a fast growing sector.

However, crypto markets have tumbled this week as a meltdown in TerraUSD, one of the world's largest stablecoins, sent digital tokens, already swept up in a sell-off of riskier assets, into meltdown.

Bitcoin hit a 16-month low of around $25,400 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.18% 27874.7 End-of-day quote.-33.68%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.52% 29167.7 End-of-day quote.-38.90%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.95% 853 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.11% 871 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.73% 472 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 818 M 10 818 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,90x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 1 429 B 11 147 M 11 147 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 468,40 JPY
Average target price 569,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-5.68%11 084
MORGAN STANLEY-19.63%138 001
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-22.57%123 490
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.17%98 976
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.72%40 044
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.41%22 273