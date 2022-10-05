Advanced search
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-10-06 am EDT
493.10 JPY   +0.49%
10/05Nomura plans to hire more bankers to beef up green financing
RE
10/05South Korea Poised for Housing Slump Worse than After Global Financial Crisis, Nomura Says
MT
10/05Nomura : Updates Group Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Statement
PU
Nomura plans to hire more bankers to beef up green financing

10/05/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nomura Holdings Inc plans to hire more bankers to beef up its sustainable financing business in anticipation of a surge in demand for decarbonisation-related funding, its global investment banking chief said on Thursday.

The expansion plan comes after Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank added five managing directors in the last six months for the its Greentech unit, a merger-and-acquisition adviser in clean technology.

Nomura particularly wants to hire experienced managing directors in fields such as advanced autos, supply chains and transportation, Jeffrey McDermott, global investment banking co-head, told reporters at the company's sustainability event. He did not specify how many people it was looking to hire.

Nomura expects investments and funding required for decarbonisation to jump five to eight times globally by 2030 from now, he said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
