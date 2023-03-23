Nomura : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results on April 26

Tokyo, March 23, 2023 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, at 15:00 in Tokyo on April 26, 2023. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website shortly after the announcement.

Nomura Holdings website

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)