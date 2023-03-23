Advanced search
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
501.60 JPY   -0.36%
02:13aNomura : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results on April 26
PU
03/22Nomura : Laser Digital invests in ClearToken digital asset clearing house to enable market structure for institutional engagement
PU
03/22Japan's Nikkei jumps nearly 2% as bank fears ease; Rakuten surges
RE
Nomura : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results on April 26

03/23/2023 | 02:13am EDT
Tokyo, March 23, 2023 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, at 15:00 in Tokyo on April 26, 2023. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website shortly after the announcement.
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
10:30 (BST)
05:30 (EDT)

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 06:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 352 B 10 192 M 10 192 M
Net income 2023 134 B 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 1 512 B 11 395 M 11 395 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 90,9%
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 503,40 JPY
Average target price 548,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-1.33%11 395
MORGAN STANLEY2.98%149 289
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.65%111 404
CHARLES SCHWAB-32.43%109 564
CITIGROUP INC.-3.36%87 727
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.96%41 440
