NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 28(PDF 20KB)

09/17/2020 | 02:05am EDT

News Release

Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results

on October 28

Tokyo, September 17, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 28, 2020. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

09:30 (GMT)

05:30 (EDT)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 06:04:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 379 B 13 122 M 13 122 M
Net income 2021 271 B 2 582 M 2 582 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 4,86%
Capitalization 1 580 B 15 064 M 15 033 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 26 629
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 530,00 JPY
Last Close Price 516,90 JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-8.25%15 064
MORGAN STANLEY0.06%80 651
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.72%71 999
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED19.49%52 715
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.59.82%50 183
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.87%46 043
