Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 28(PDF 20KB)

News Release

Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results

on October 28

Tokyo, September 17, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 28, 2020. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

09:30 (GMT)

05:30 (EDT)

