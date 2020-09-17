Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 28(PDF 20KB)

News Release
Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results
on October 28
Tokyo, September 17, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 28, 2020. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
09:30 (GMT)
05:30 (EDT)
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
