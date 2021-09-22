Log in
Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29 (Form 6-K)

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29

Tokyo, September 22, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 29, 2021. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

ends

For further information please contact:

Name

Company

Telephone

Kenji Yamashita

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Group Corporate Communications Dept.

81-3-3278-0591

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
