Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29 (Form 6-K)

Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29

Tokyo, September 22, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 29, 2021. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

For further information please contact:

Name Company Telephone Kenji Yamashita Nomura Holdings, Inc. Group Corporate Communications Dept. 81-3-3278-0591

