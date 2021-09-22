Nomura : to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29 (Form 6-K)

Nomura to Announce Second Quarter Operating Results on October 29
Tokyo, September 22, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, at 15:00 in Tokyo on October 29, 2021. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com) shortly after the announcement.
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
10:30 (BST)
05:30 (EDT)
For further information please contact:
|
|
Name
|
|
Company
|
|
Telephone
|
Kenji Yamashita
|
|
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Group Corporate Communications Dept.
|
|
81-3-3278-0591
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.