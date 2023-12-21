Tokyo, December 21, 2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, at 15:30 in Tokyo on January 31, 2024. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website shortly after the announcement.

Nomura Holdings website

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

09:30 (GMT)

04:30 (EST)