Tokyo, December 21, 2023-Nomura Holdings, Inc. plans to announce its operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, at 15:30 in Tokyo on January 31, 2024. Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website shortly after the announcement.
Nomura Holdings website
A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:
18:30 (JST)
09:30 (GMT)
04:30 (EST)
Nomura
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 06:05:16 UTC.