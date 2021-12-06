Nomura : to Apply for Transition to New Prime Market(PDF 193KB)

Nomura to Apply for Transition to New Prime Market

Tokyo, December 6, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that in accordance with the restructuring of market segments by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2022, the Board of Directors has resolved to select and apply to the TSE for transition to the new Prime Market as its listing market.

Nomura received the results of an initial assessment conducted by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming it meets the listing criteria for the Prime Market.

ends

Nomura

