End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/03
485.4 JPY   +2.36%
01:12aNOMURA : to Apply for Transition to New Prime Market(PDF 193KB)
PU
01:12aNOMURA : Outlook for FY21-22 corporate earnings(PDF 1,141KB)
PU
12/01NOMURA : Instinet launches BlockCross in Canada
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : to Apply for Transition to New Prime Market(PDF 193KB)

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
News Release

Nomura to Apply for Transition to New Prime Market

Tokyo, December 6, 2021-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that in accordance with the restructuring of market segments by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) scheduled to take effect on April 4, 2022, the Board of Directors has resolved to select and apply to the TSE for transition to the new Prime Market as its listing market.

Nomura received the results of an initial assessment conducted by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming it meets the listing criteria for the Prime Market.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 337 B 11 836 M 11 836 M
Net income 2022 175 B 1 546 M 1 546 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,49x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 1 489 B 13 168 M 13 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 26 402
Free-Float 94,6%
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 485,40 JPY
Average target price 613,80 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Chairman
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer & Representative EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-10.94%13 168
MORGAN STANLEY43.31%176 229
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION44.29%148 355
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.42.76%127 670
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.71%47 123
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.02%30 667