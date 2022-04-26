Nomura : to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)(PDF 114KB)

News Release

Nomura to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)

Tokyo, April 26, 2022-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced plans to grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to directors, executive officers and employees of the firm and its subsidiaries in late May 2022.

The RSUs will be granted as deferred compensation. Subject to certain conditions, Nomura will deliver shares of common stock to RSU grantees one to three years (up to seven years where required by local regulations) after the RSUs are granted mainly through disposal of treasury shares.

The number of RSUs to be granted is estimated to be approximately 99 million units (99 million shares equivalent).

The number and detailed terms and conditions of the RSUs will be determined at a meeting of the Executive Management Board1 scheduled for the middle of May 2022, and will be announced immediately thereafter.

1 The grant of RSUs to directors and executive officers is in accordance with decisions made by the Compensation Committee.