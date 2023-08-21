Nomura to Launch Japan's First Actively Managed ETFs on TSE

NF Japan Growth Active ETF evaluates a company's business model, management strategy, and financial strategy based on research and analysis of individual companies, and invests mainly in stocks that are expected to achieve a high return on equity in the medium to long term. The NF Japan High Dividend Active ETF aims to achieve medium to long term total returns by capturing stable dividends (income gains) and flexible gains in stock prices (capital gains).

The ETFs are scheduled to list on September 7, 2023. From the listing date, investors will be able to trade the ETFs on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan. The minimum investment amount for both ETFs is expected to be approximately 2,000 yen (per unit).

Outside Japan, the number of actively managed ETFs has already increased to 2,075 with assets under management of approximately $583 billion1, and similar growth is expected in Japan. The introduction of actively managed ETFs will provide investors with more investment options at a time when the NISA scheme is scheduled to be expanded and perpetuated, and the trend from savings to asset formation is accelerating. As such, NAM applied for the listing of actively managed ETFs on June 30, 2023, when the listing rules were implemented.

Actively managed ETFs are investment products that can benefit from the added value of active management through stock selection, while providing the characteristics of existing ETFs: transparency through daily disclosure of constituent stocks, convenience of tradability at market value in real time, and generally lower costs than investment trusts.

Tokyo, August 21,2023-Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today received approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to list the NEXT FUNDS Japan Growth Equity Active Exchange Traded Fund and the NEXT FUNDS Japan High Dividend Equity Active Exchange Traded Fund, the first actively managed ETFs in Japan.

" NEXT FUNDS " is the brand name for the ETF product range of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., representing " N omura Ex change T raded Funds ".

The ETFs are part of Nomura's NEXT FUNDS range and bring the total to 70.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

