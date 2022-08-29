Nomura : to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of S&P Balanced Equity and Bond - Conservative JPY Hedged Index (TTM) on TSE

Tokyo, August 29, 2022 - Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Investment Management Division of Nomura Group, today announced that it will launch a new ETF designed to track the performance of the S&P Balanced Equity and Bond - Conservative JPY Hedged Index (TTM). The ETF is the first multi-asset ETF in Japan.

Code Name Index Management Fee 2863 NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund S&P Balanced Equity and Bond - Conservative JPY Hedged Index (TTM) 0.253%

annually

(0.23%,tax excluded)1

The ETF was today approved for listing by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) with a listing date of September 16, 2022. From the listing date, investors will be able to trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan.

The minimum investment amount for the ETF is expected to be approximately 20,000 yen (per 10 units).

The ETF is part of Nomura's NEXT FUNDS range and brings the total to 66.

For further details on the ETF, please refer to https://nextfunds.jp/en/.

1 Management fee is not more than 0.253% annually (0.23%, tax excluded)(0.253% annually (0.23%,tax excluded) as of September 14, 2022).

ETF Investment Risks

Since the Fund invests primarily in securities and futures contracts, there is a risk that the market price of such securities or the NAV per unit of the Fund could decline and cause an investment loss due to a decline in the index, a price decline in securities comprising the index, the bankruptcy of a security issuer, or deterioration in the financial conditions of an issuer, in addition to other market factors.

Also, because some securities in the Fund are influenced by exchange rates, the NAV may fall due to fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate. An investor's principal is therefore not guaranteed.

Furthermore, investment trusts are different from deposits and savings.

ETF risks are not limited to the above.

Before investing in the Fund, prospective investors should carefully read the summary prospectus and base decisions on their own judgement.

ETF Investment Costs

An investor shall bear the following costs when investing in the Fund.

Trading Fee:

Trading of the Fund incurs brokerage commission fees set by a Type-1 financial instruments business provider (securities firm) that handles the transaction. These commissions are separate from the actual transaction value. (Because the commissions charged by each securities firm differ, it is not possible to specify a maximum amount.)

Management Fees:

The total management fee is obtained by adding the amount determined in (2) below to the amount determined in (1) below. Management fees are paid from the trust assets, and therefore are charged indirectly according to the period that the ETF is held.

(1) The amount obtained by multiplying the total net assets by a rate determined by the Management Company not to exceed 1.045% annually* (0.95% exclusive of taxes).

The maximum management fee of each ETF is indicated above. For some ETFs, the management fees are calculated based on the Fund's principal.

(2) If the securities belonging to the trust assets have been loaned, an amount no more than 55%* (50% exclusive of taxes) of the loan fees.*

The highest loan fee of the ETFs is indicated.

Other Fees:

ETF-related taxes, expenses necessary for trust administrative procedures (including various expenses necessary for safekeeping of overseas assets), interest on advances provided by the trustee, sales consignment fees incurred when securities included in the fund are traded, audit fees, other expenses (including expenses relating to listing of Beneficiary Interests and fees for the use of trademarks to subject indexes), and consumption taxes on these fees are incurred, when applicable, during the trust period. These expenses are paid from the trust assets and are charged indirectly during the period that the ETF is held. Other expenses will vary according to investment circumstances, and consequently, rates and maximum amounts cannot be specified in advance.

The total amount of the above fees and expenses will vary according to investment duration, so they cannot be specified ahead of time.

For further details, please refer to the "Fund Expense and Taxes" section of the summary prospectus.

