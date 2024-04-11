Nomura to Support Eastern Taiwan Earthquake Relief Efforts

- Post
April 11, 2024
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
Tokyo, April 11, 2024-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it will donate 10 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in areas affected by the recent earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan.
Nomura extends its deepest condolences to the victims and their families and prays for a swift recovery from this disaster.
Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning approximately 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.
