Post *X, formerly Twitter share button is not available on your current browser. PDF (118KB) Nomura to Support Eastern Taiwan Earthquake Relief Efforts April 11, 2024 Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo, April 11, 2024-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it will donate 10 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in areas affected by the recent earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan.

Nomura extends its deepest condolences to the victims and their families and prays for a swift recovery from this disaster.