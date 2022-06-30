Nomura : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale and Wealth Management

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced an agreement to transfer the entire stake in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited held by Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (99.1% of outstanding shares) to the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited.
The agreement covers all staff in the domestic and retail brokerage businesses of Capital Nomura Securities. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.
Nomura will retain the international businesses including Global Markets, Investment Banking and Wealth Management currently operated by Capital Nomura Securities in cooperation with Nomura Group. These businesses are part of Nomura's core Wholesale activities, which are the primary focus of the firm's international business. Nomura remains committed to serving its institutional, corporate and high-net-worth clients in Thailand.
"We are pleased to announce this transaction with the Bank of Ayudhya, one of Thailand's leading financial services companies. Following an assessment of the international businesses we have a competitive advantage in, we decided that Capital Nomura Securities would be better placed to unlock value with the Bank of Ayudhya. This also enables Nomura to focus on our core businesses in Asia ex-Japan, including Thailand," said Kenji Teshima, Representative Director, Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings.
Nomura does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its consolidated financial results.
