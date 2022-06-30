Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
495.90 JPY   +0.04%
06:23aNOMURA : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale and Wealth Management
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale and Wealth Management

06/30/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, June 30, 2022 - Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced an agreement to transfer the entire stake in Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited held by Nomura Asia Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (99.1% of outstanding shares) to the Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited.

The agreement covers all staff in the domestic and retail brokerage businesses of Capital Nomura Securities. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Nomura will retain the international businesses including Global Markets, Investment Banking and Wealth Management currently operated by Capital Nomura Securities in cooperation with Nomura Group. These businesses are part of Nomura's core Wholesale activities, which are the primary focus of the firm's international business. Nomura remains committed to serving its institutional, corporate and high-net-worth clients in Thailand.

"We are pleased to announce this transaction with the Bank of Ayudhya, one of Thailand's leading financial services companies. Following an assessment of the international businesses we have a competitive advantage in, we decided that Capital Nomura Securities would be better placed to unlock value with the Bank of Ayudhya. This also enables Nomura to focus on our core businesses in Asia ex-Japan, including Thailand," said Kenji Teshima, Representative Director, Nomura Asia Pacific Holdings.

Nomura does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its consolidated financial results.

Nomura

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries and regions. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
06:23aNOMURA : to Transfer Domestic Business in Thailand and Focus on International Wholesale an..
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022
PU
06:23aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS
PU
03:22aNOMURA : TCFD Report 2022
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Publishes TCFD Report 2022(PDF 273KB)
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Capital Partners Enters into Capital Alliance with LIPPS(PDF 264KB)
PU
02:12aNOMURA : Launches Inaugural Global Shariah Sustainable Equity Fund to Broaden Impact Inves..
PU
06/29NOMURA : Launches Inaugural Global Shariah Sustainable Equity Fund to Broaden Impact Inves..
PU
06/27Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
06/27NOMURA : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 387 B 10 148 M 10 148 M
Net income 2022 183 B 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,36x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 1 503 B 10 996 M 10 996 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 26 585
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 495,70 JPY
Average target price 552,60 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kentaro Okuda President, Group CEO & Director
Takumi Kitamura CFO, Chief Administration Officer & Head-IR
Koji Nagai Executive Officer
Jun Yoshimura Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshifumi Kishida Executive Officer & Head-Group Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-1.20%10 996
MORGAN STANLEY-20.34%136 777
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.35%120 646
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-21.71%99 544
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.93%45 053
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.3.28%28 795