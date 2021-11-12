UK names bookrunners for sale of 2073 index-linked gilt
11/12/2021 | 03:00am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, NatWest Markets, Nomura and UBS will act as joint book-runners for syndication of new 2073 index-linked gilt, with a 0.125% coupon, which will take place in the week starting Nov. 22, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.
All other gilt-edged market makers would act as co-lead managers, and as usual the sale would be subject to demand and market conditions, the DMO added.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)