UK names bookrunners for sale of 2073 index-linked gilt

11/12/2021 | 03:00am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs, NatWest Markets, Nomura and UBS will act as joint book-runners for syndication of new 2073 index-linked gilt, with a 0.125% coupon, which will take place in the week starting Nov. 22, the UK Debt Management Office said on Friday.

All other gilt-edged market makers would act as co-lead managers, and as usual the sale would be subject to demand and market conditions, the DMO added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATWEST GROUP PLC 2.89% 220.5 Delayed Quote.31.52%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.20% 501 End-of-day quote.-8.07%
UBS GROUP AG -0.18% 16.655 Delayed Quote.33.56%
