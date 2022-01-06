Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3231   JP3762900003

NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.

(3231)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomura Real Estate : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 6, 2022

1-26-2,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Representative: Eiji Kutsukake, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

Contact: Hidehiro Sasaki, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117

Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares under the provision of its Articles of Incorporation

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announced that the Company has acquired treasury shares, under Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common Stock of the Company

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

369,600 shares

3.

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 945,021,590

4.

Period of acquisition:

From December 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

5.

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 28, 2021

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 2,500,000 shares

Ratio to the number of outstanding shares

(excluding treasury shares) : 1.37%

(3)

Total value of shares to be acquired:

Up to ¥ 5 billion

(4)

Period of acquisition:

From October 29, 2021 to April 25, 2022

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number and value of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors set forth above (as of December 31, 2021):

(1)

Total number of shares acquired:

785,900 shares

(2)

Total value of shares acquired:

¥ 2,059,814,285

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.
2021Nomura Real Estate Lands $56 Million Refinancing
MT
2021NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
2021NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Integrated Report 2021(1/3)
PU
2021NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Integrated Report 2021(2/3)
PU
2021NOMURA REAL ESTATE : Integrated Report 2021(3/3)
PU
2021Nomura Real Estate Buys Back Shares
MT
2021Announcement of the Status Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
2021Nomura Real Estate's Attributable Profit Skyrockets 96% in Fiscal H1
MT
2021Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,500,000 shares, rep..
CI
2021Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 670 B 5 782 M 5 782 M
Net income 2022 50 501 M 436 M 436 M
Net Debt 2022 921 B 7 947 M 7 947 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,67x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 483 B 4 166 M 4 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 7 390
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2 689,00 JPY
Average target price 3 211,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiji Kutsukake President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Makoto Haga Group CFO, Director & Head-Investor Relations
Atsushi Yoshikawa Chairman
Masato Yamauchi Head-Information & Communications Technology
Yukio Ichihara Head-Secretariat, Internal Audit & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.1.59%4 166
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%35 208
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.96%30 786
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.37%29 678
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.45%29 420
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.93%27 326