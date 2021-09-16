Log in
    3231   JP3762900003

NOMURA REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS, INC.

(3231)
  Report
Nomura Real Estate : Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment “Prime Market” on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

09/16/2021 | 03:32am EDT
September 16, 2021

1-26-2,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc.

Representative: Eiji Kutsukake, President and Representative Director

(Stock code: 3231, TSE First Section)

Contact: Hidehiro Sasaki, General Manager Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-3-3348-8117

Notice Regarding Selection and Application for New Market Segment "Prime Market"

on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the continued listing criteria of the new market segment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that the Company is in compliance with the continued listing criteria for the "Prime Market".

Based on the result, at the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the new market segment introduction and to submit an application to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the prescribed application procedures in accordance with the schedule set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
