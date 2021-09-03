Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

Log in
    3462   JP3048110005

NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.

(3462)
09/03/2021
[For Translation Purposes Only]

September 3, 2021

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund decided to conclude Commitment Line Agreement with lenders, as stated below.

1. Purpose

NMF decided to conclude Commitment Line Agreement with lenders for the purpose to secure flexible and stable measures for raising capital in order to acquire properties, to repay debts and investment corporation bonds and to return deposits.

2. Commitment Line Agreement

(1)

Lender

:

MUFG Bank, Ltd.,

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

(2)

Amount

: 40,000 million yen in total

(3)

Date of Contract(scheduled)

:

September 10, 2021

(4)

Commitment Commencement

:

September 17, 2021

Date

(5)

Commitment Termination Date

:

September 16, 2022

(6)

Collateral

:

Unsecured, unguaranteed

(7)

Use of Funds

: Payment for the acquisition of real estate, trust beneficial rights and

related miscellaneous expenses, repayment for debts and

investment corporation bonds, and return of deposits

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

1

