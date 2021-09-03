Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement

[For Translation Purposes Only]
September 3, 2021
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Ishigooka
Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today that the Fund decided to conclude Commitment Line Agreement with lenders, as stated below.
1. Purpose
NMF decided to conclude Commitment Line Agreement with lenders for the purpose to secure flexible and stable measures for raising capital in order to acquire properties, to repay debts and investment corporation bonds and to return deposits.
2. Commitment Line Agreement
|
(1)
|
Lender
|
:
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.,
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
|
(2)
|
Amount
|
: 40,000 million yen in total
|
(3)
|
Date of Contract(scheduled)
|
:
|
September 10, 2021
|
(4)
|
Commitment Commencement
|
:
|
September 17, 2021
|
|
Date
|
|
|
(5)
|
Commitment Termination Date
|
:
|
September 16, 2022
|
(6)
|
Collateral
|
:
|
Unsecured, unguaranteed
|
(7)
|
Use of Funds
|
: Payment for the acquisition of real estate, trust beneficial rights and
|
|
|
|
related miscellaneous expenses, repayment for debts and
|
|
|
|
investment corporation bonds, and return of deposits
* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/
