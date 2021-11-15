Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
Novemver 15, 2021
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Securities Code: 3462
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Ishigooka
Executive Officer
Head of NMF Investment Management Group
TEL+81-3-3365-8767nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥8,900 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.
I.Debt Financing
1.Purpose
The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on November 26, 2021.
2.Details
Loan Type：Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: November 24, 2021)
Amount
Drawdown
Repayment
Terms of
Lenders
(millions
Interest Rate
Term
Collateral
Date
Date(Note1)
Repayment
of yen)
The Nomura Trust and Banking
Fixed
5 years
February 26,
1,000
(To be determined)
and 3
Co., Ltd.
2027
(Note2) (Note3)
months
THE BANK OF FUKUOKA,
1,000
Fixed
7 years
November 26,
(To be determined)
LTD.
(Note2) (Note4)
2028
Mizuho Trust & Banking
Fixed
8 years
May 26,
Lump-sum
1,000
(To be determined)
and 6
Co., Ltd.
2030
repayment
(Note2) (Note4)
November 26,
month
Unsecured,
on the
Fixed
2021
9 years
unguaranteed
Nippon Life Insurance Company
1,000
May 26,
repayment
(To be determined)
and 6
2031
date
(Note2) (Note4)
months
Resona Bank, Limited
1,900
Fixed
10 years
November 26,
(To be determined)
(Note2) (Note4)
2031
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
3,000
Fixed
10 years
November 26,
(To be determined)
(Note2) (Note4)
2031
Total
8,900
(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.
(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated November 24, 2021 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.
(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning February 26, 2022, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May and November, beginning May 26, 2022, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
3.Use of Funds
①
Amount
:
¥ 8,900 million
②
Specifics
:
To be used for repayment of the existing borrowings based on each term
loan(Note) agreement totaling ¥8,900 million which will mature on November 26,
2021.
(Note) For details of each term loan agreement, please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning
Debt Financing" announced by Former Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. on December 10,
2013 and May 22, 2014 and the press releases "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by
Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on February 25, 2015.
③
Scheduled Date of Use
:
November 26, 2021
II.Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing and Repayment of the Existing Debt
(Millions of Yen)
Before Financing and
After Financing and
Increased/Decrea
Repayment of the Existing
Repayment of the Existing
sed Amount
Debt(Note 1)
Debt(Note 1)
Short-term Borrowings
－
－
－
Current portion of Long-term
55,069
46,169
▲8,900
borrowings (Note 2)
Long-term borrowings(Note 3)
430,708
439,608
＋8,900
Total Borrowings
485,777
485,777
－
Current portion of Investment
－
－
－
Corporation Bonds (Note 2)
Investment Corporation Bonds
32,000
32,000
－
(Note 4)
Total Investment Corporation
32,000
32,000
－
Bonds
Total Interest-Bearing Debts
517,777
517,777
－
(Note 1) Both columns indicate figures excluding the repayment of ¥21.4 million of the agreed repayments scheduled for November 26, 2021.
(Note 2) Nature of term is as of the end of the 12th fiscal period (August 31, 2021). (Note 3) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.
(Note 4) Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.
III.Forecasts of Financial Results
There is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending February 28, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and the fiscal period ending August 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.
IV.Other
No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 27, 2021 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.
