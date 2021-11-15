Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

[For Translation Purposes Only]

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥8,900 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.

I.Debt Financing

1.Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on November 26, 2021.

2.Details

Loan Type：Term Loan (Scheduled contract date: November 24, 2021)

Amount Drawdown Repayment Terms of Lenders (millions Interest Rate Term Collateral Date Date(Note1) Repayment of yen) The Nomura Trust and Banking Fixed 5 years February 26, 1,000 (To be determined) and 3 Co., Ltd. 2027 (Note2) (Note3) months THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, 1,000 Fixed 7 years November 26, (To be determined) LTD. (Note2) (Note4) 2028 Mizuho Trust & Banking Fixed 8 years May 26, Lump-sum 1,000 (To be determined) and 6 Co., Ltd. 2030 repayment (Note2) (Note4) November 26, month Unsecured, on the Fixed 2021 9 years unguaranteed Nippon Life Insurance Company 1,000 May 26, repayment (To be determined) and 6 2031 date (Note2) (Note4) months Resona Bank, Limited 1,900 Fixed 10 years November 26, (To be determined) (Note2) (Note4) 2031 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 3,000 Fixed 10 years November 26, (To be determined) (Note2) (Note4) 2031 Total 8,900

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated November 24, 2021 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning February 26, 2022, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

