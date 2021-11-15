Log in
    3462   JP3048110005

NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.

(3462)
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

11/15/2021
[For Translation Purposes Only]

Novemver 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the decision made today that it will procure debt financing (the "Debt Financing") to refinance the existing debt totaling ¥8,900 million (the "Existing Debt") as described below.

I.Debt Financing

1.Purpose

The Fund has decided to procure the loan in order to repay current outstanding loans, which mature on November 26, 2021.

2.Details

Loan TypeTerm Loan (Scheduled contract date: November 24, 2021)

Amount

Drawdown

Repayment

Terms of

Lenders

(millions

Interest Rate

Term

Collateral

Date

Date(Note1)

Repayment

of yen)

The Nomura Trust and Banking

Fixed

5 years

February 26,

1,000

(To be determined)

and 3

Co., Ltd.

2027

(Note2) (Note3)

months

THE BANK OF FUKUOKA,

1,000

Fixed

7 years

November 26,

(To be determined)

LTD.

(Note2) (Note4)

2028

Mizuho Trust & Banking

Fixed

8 years

May 26,

Lump-sum

1,000

(To be determined)

and 6

Co., Ltd.

2030

repayment

(Note2) (Note4)

November 26,

month

Unsecured,

on the

Fixed

2021

9 years

unguaranteed

Nippon Life Insurance Company

1,000

May 26,

repayment

(To be determined)

and 6

2031

date

(Note2) (Note4)

months

Resona Bank, Limited

1,900

Fixed

10 years

November 26,

(To be determined)

(Note2) (Note4)

2031

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

3,000

Fixed

10 years

November 26,

(To be determined)

(Note2) (Note4)

2031

Total

8,900

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) These interest rates will be determined on or before the anticipated borrowing date based on the contract dated November 24, 2021 concerning these borrowings. We will make an announcement about the interest rates when they are determined.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February and August, beginning February 26, 2022, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

1

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May and November, beginning May 26, 2022, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

3.Use of Funds

Amount

:

¥ 8,900 million

Specifics

:

To be used for repayment of the existing borrowings based on each term

loan(Note) agreement totaling ¥8,900 million which will mature on November 26,

2021.

(Note) For details of each term loan agreement, please refer to the press releases "Notice Concerning

Debt Financing" announced by Former Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. on December 10,

2013 and May 22, 2014 and the press releases "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" announced by

Nomura Real Estate Residential Fund, Inc. on February 25, 2015.

Scheduled Date of Use

:

November 26, 2021

II.Status of Interest Bearing Debts after Financing and Repayment of the Existing Debt

(Millions of Yen)

Before Financing and

After Financing and

Increased/Decrea

Repayment of the Existing

Repayment of the Existing

sed Amount

Debt(Note 1)

Debt(Note 1)

Short-term Borrowings

Current portion of Long-term

55,069

46,169

8,900

borrowings (Note 2)

Long-term borrowings(Note 3)

430,708

439,608

8,900

Total Borrowings

485,777

485,777

Current portion of Investment

Corporation Bonds (Note 2)

Investment Corporation Bonds

32,000

32,000

(Note 4)

Total Investment Corporation

32,000

32,000

Bonds

Total Interest-Bearing Debts

517,777

517,777

(Note 1) Both columns indicate figures excluding the repayment of ¥21.4 million of the agreed repayments scheduled for November 26, 2021.

(Note 2) Nature of term is as of the end of the 12th fiscal period (August 31, 2021). (Note 3) Excludes Long-term Borrowings due within one year.

(Note 4) Excludes Investment Corporation Bond due within one year.

III.Forecasts of Financial Results

There is no revision to Nomura Master Fund's forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending February 28, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022) and the fiscal period ending August 31, 2022 (March 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022) by the Debt Financing as it has only small impact to the forecast of financial results.

IV.Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 27, 2021 regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
