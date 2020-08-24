Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

[For Translation Purposes Only]
August 24, 2020
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Securities Code: 3462
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Ishigooka
Executive Officer
Head of NMF Investment Management Group
TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on August 18, 2020 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.
1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate
Loan Type：Term Loan (Contract date: August 24, 2020)
|
|
Amount
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
Repayment
|
Terms of
|
|
Lenders
|
(millions
|
Interest Rate
|
Term
|
Collateral
|
Date
|
Date(Note1)
|
Repayment
|
|
of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.
|
1,000
|
Fixed
|
|
3 years
|
February 26,
|
|
|
0.18500%
|
|
and 6
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
600
|
0.32630%
|
|
7 years
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
2027
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
1,000
|
0.40380%
|
|
8 years
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
2028
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking
|
|
Fixed
|
|
8 years
|
May 26,
|
|
|
1,000
|
0.44880%
|
|
and 9
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
2029
|
|
|
|
(Note3)
|
|
months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
Lump-sum
|
|
Shinkin Central Bank
|
1,500
|
0.48380%
|
|
9 years
|
|
|
2029
|
repayment
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
August 26,
|
|
Unsecured,
|
|
|
|
|
|
on the
|
Nippon Life Insurance
|
|
Fixed
|
2020
|
|
August 26,
|
unguaranteed
|
500
|
9 years
|
repayment
|
Company
|
0.46380%
|
|
2029
|
date
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,
|
1,600
|
0.48380%
|
|
9 years
|
|
|
|
2029
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
9 years
|
February 26,
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
1,500
|
0.52446%
|
|
and 6
|
|
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.
|
300
|
0.54500%
|
|
10 years
|
|
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
|
1,100
|
0.54500%
|
|
10 years
|
|
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
August 26,
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
2,000
|
0.56500%
|
|
10 years
|
|
|
|
2030
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
(Note4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
12,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.
(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
2. Other
No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 28, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.
* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/
