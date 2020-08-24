Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on August 18, 2020 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.

MUFG Bank, Ltd. Fixed August 26, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 2,000 0.56500% 10 years 2030 Corporation (Note4) Total 12,100

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 28, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL:

－ 2 －