Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

08/24/2020 | 02:34am EDT

[For Translation Purposes Only]

August 24, 2020

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Ishigooka

Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group

TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on August 18, 2020 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.

1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate

Loan TypeTerm Loan (Contract date: August 24, 2020)

Amount

Drawdown

Repayment

Terms of

Lenders

(millions

Interest Rate

Term

Collateral

Date

Date(Note1)

Repayment

of yen)

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

1,000

Fixed

3 years

February 26,

0.18500%

and 6

2024

(Note2)

months

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Fixed

August 26,

600

0.32630%

7 years

Limited

2027

(Note2)

The Nomura Trust and Banking

Fixed

August 26,

1,000

0.40380%

8 years

Co., Ltd.

2028

(Note2)

The Nomura Trust and Banking

Fixed

8 years

May 26,

1,000

0.44880%

and 9

Co., Ltd.

2029

(Note3)

months

Fixed

August 26,

Lump-sum

Shinkin Central Bank

1,500

0.48380%

9 years

2029

repayment

(Note2)

August 26,

Unsecured,

on the

Nippon Life Insurance

Fixed

2020

August 26,

unguaranteed

500

9 years

repayment

Company

0.46380%

2029

date

(Note2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Fixed

August 26,

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,

1,600

0.48380%

9 years

2029

Ltd.

(Note2)

Fixed

9 years

February 26,

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,500

0.52446%

and 6

2030

(Note2)

months

Fixed

August 26,

THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.

300

0.54500%

10 years

2030

(Note2)

Fixed

August 26,

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

1,100

0.54500%

10 years

2030

(Note2)

1

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Fixed

August 26,

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

2,000

0.56500%

10 years

2030

Corporation

(Note4)

Total

12,100

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning February 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 4) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, May, August and November, beginning November 26, 2020, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on May 28, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:33:15 UTC
