Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

February 24, 2021

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on February 15, 2021 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.

1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate

Loan Type：Term Loan (Contract date: February 24, 2021)

Lenders Amount (millions of yen) Interest Rate Drawdown Date Term Repayment Date(Note1) Terms of Repayment Collateral The Nomura Trust and Banking, Co., Ltd. 1,000 Fixed 0.30116% (Note2) February 26, 2021 5 years and 6 months August 26, 2026 Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date Unsecured, unguaranteed The Chugoku Bank, Ltd. 500 Fixed 0.39000% (Note2) 7 years February 26, 2028 The Nomura Trust and Banking, Co., Ltd. 1,000 Fixed 0.41000% (Note2) 7 years February 26, 2028 The Norinchukin Bank 1,000 Fixed 0.41000% (Note2) 7 years February 26, 2028 THE BANK OF FUKUOKA, LTD. 1,260 Fixed 0.45375% (Note2) 7 years and 6 months August 26, 2028 The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. 500 Fixed 0.49750% (Note2) 8 years February 26, 2029 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. The Norinchukin Bank 4,000 Fixed 0.54904% (Note3) 8 years and 9 months November 26, 2029 Shinsei Bank, Limited. 1,000 Fixed 0.58630% (Note2) 9 years February 26, 2030 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,400 Fixed 0.58630% (Note2) 9 years February 26, 2030 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 720 Fixed 0.59399% (Note3) 9 years and 3 months May 26, 2030

THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.

420

Fixed 0.65750%

(Note2)

10 years

Shinsei Bank, Limited.

The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE

4,000

Fixed 0.67750%

10 years

COMPANY DAIDO LIFE INSURANCEFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

COMPANY

February 26, 2021

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

2,000

Fixed 0.67750%Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date

Unsecured, unguaranteed

10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

700

Fixed 0.67750%

10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

Total

19,500

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning August 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning May 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the

Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

