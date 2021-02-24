Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.    3462   JP3048110005

NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.

(3462)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompanyConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

02/24/2021 | 02:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[For Translation Purposes Only]

For Immediate Release To Whom It May Concern

February 24, 2021

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Hiroshi Ishigooka Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on February 15, 2021 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.

1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate

Loan TypeTerm Loan (Contract date: February 24, 2021)

Lenders

Amount (millions of yen)

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Date

Term

Repayment

Date(Note1)

Terms of Repayment

Collateral

The Nomura Trust and Banking,

Co., Ltd.

1,000

Fixed 0.30116%

(Note2)

February 26, 2021

5 years and 6 months

August 26, 2026

Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date

Unsecured, unguaranteed

The Chugoku Bank, Ltd.

500

Fixed 0.39000%

(Note2)

7 years

February 26, 2028

The Nomura Trust and Banking,

Co., Ltd.

1,000

Fixed 0.41000%

(Note2)

7 years

February 26, 2028

The Norinchukin Bank

1,000

Fixed 0.41000%

(Note2)

7 years

February 26, 2028

THE BANK OF FUKUOKA,

LTD.

1,260

Fixed 0.45375%

(Note2)

7 years and 6 months

August 26, 2028

The Kiyo Bank, Ltd.

500

Fixed 0.49750%

(Note2)

8 years

February 26, 2029

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

The Norinchukin Bank

4,000

Fixed 0.54904%

(Note3)

8 years and 9 months

November 26, 2029

Shinsei Bank, Limited.

1,000

Fixed 0.58630%

(Note2)

9 years

February 26, 2030

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Limited

1,400

Fixed 0.58630%

(Note2)

9 years

February 26, 2030

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

720

Fixed 0.59399%

(Note3)

9 years and 3 months

May 26, 2030

THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.

420

Fixed 0.65750%

(Note2)

10 years

Shinsei Bank, Limited.

The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE

4,000

Fixed 0.67750%

10 years

COMPANY DAIDO LIFE INSURANCEFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

COMPANY

February 26, 2021

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

2,000

Fixed 0.67750%Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date

Unsecured, unguaranteed

10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

700

Fixed 0.67750%

10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031

(Note2)

Total

19,500

(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.

(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning August 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning May 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the

Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.

2. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
02:32aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Bags 4 Stars, Green Star Ratings in 2020 GRESB ..
MT
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : to Procure Debt Financing Worth $73 Million
MT
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Property Acquisition
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Comprehensive Resolution of t..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corpor..
PU
2019NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination..
PU
More news
Chart NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 168 300,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuhei Yoshida Executive Officer
Mineo Uchiyama Supervisory Officer
Koichi Owada Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.14.02%7 548
GECINA-8.79%10 312
MIRVAC GROUP-15.15%6 976
GPT GROUP-5.78%6 535
ICADE-4.53%5 403
SAFEHOLD INC.12.69%4 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ