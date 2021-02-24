Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)

[For Translation Purposes Only]
For Immediate Release To Whom It May Concern
February 24, 2021
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
Securities Code: 3462
Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer
Inquiries: Hiroshi Ishigooka Executive Officer
Head of NMF Investment Management Group TEL +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Loan Interest Rate)
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced the interest rate of the following loan announced in "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" on February 15, 2021 (the "Debt Financing"), has been determined. Details are as follows.
1. Determination of Loan Interest Rate
Loan Type：Term Loan (Contract date: February 24, 2021)
|
Lenders
|
Amount (millions of yen)
|
Interest Rate
|
Drawdown
Date
|
Term
|
Repayment
Date(Note1)
|
Terms of Repayment
|
Collateral
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking,
Co., Ltd.
|
1,000
|
Fixed 0.30116%
(Note2)
|
February 26, 2021
|
5 years and 6 months
|
August 26, 2026
|
Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date
|
Unsecured, unguaranteed
|
The Chugoku Bank, Ltd.
|
500
|
Fixed 0.39000%
(Note2)
|
7 years
|
February 26, 2028
|
The Nomura Trust and Banking,
Co., Ltd.
|
1,000
|
Fixed 0.41000%
(Note2)
|
7 years
|
February 26, 2028
|
The Norinchukin Bank
|
1,000
|
Fixed 0.41000%
(Note2)
|
7 years
|
February 26, 2028
|
THE BANK OF FUKUOKA,
LTD.
|
1,260
|
Fixed 0.45375%
(Note2)
|
7 years and 6 months
|
August 26, 2028
|
The Kiyo Bank, Ltd.
|
500
|
Fixed 0.49750%
(Note2)
|
8 years
|
February 26, 2029
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
The Norinchukin Bank
|
4,000
|
Fixed 0.54904%
(Note3)
|
8 years and 9 months
|
November 26, 2029
|
Shinsei Bank, Limited.
|
1,000
|
Fixed 0.58630%
(Note2)
|
9 years
|
February 26, 2030
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
Limited
|
1,400
|
Fixed 0.58630%
(Note2)
|
9 years
|
February 26, 2030
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
720
|
Fixed 0.59399%
(Note3)
|
9 years and 3 months
|
May 26, 2030
THE YAMAGUCHI BANK, Ltd.
420
Fixed 0.65750%
(Note2)
Shinsei Bank, Limited.
The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. TAIYO LIFE INSURANCE
4,000
Fixed 0.67750%
10 years
COMPANY DAIDO LIFE INSURANCEFebruary 26, 2031
(Note2)
COMPANY
February 26, 2021
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
2,000
Fixed 0.67750%Lump-sum repayment on the repayment date
Unsecured, unguaranteed
10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031
(Note2)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
700
Fixed 0.67750%
10 yearsFebruary 26, 2031
(Note2)
Total
19,500
(Note 1) Repayment Date is the following business day if the date is a non-business day, or the prior business day if the following business date is in the next month.
(Note 2) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every February, August, beginning August 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
(Note 3) The interest payment dates are the 26th of every May, November, beginning May 26, 2021, until the Repayment Date, as well as the
Repayment Date. If any of these days is a non-business day, the interest payment date will be the following business day, or the prior business day if the following business day is in the next month.
2. Other
No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Debt Financing.
