Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement

February 25, 2021

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Hiroshi Ishigooka Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today its decision to extend the termination date of its commitment line agreement, originally disclosed in the press release entitled, "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement" on March 24, 2016. Details are as follows.

1. Extension of the termination date of the commitment line agreement

Current commitment termination date : March 30, 2023 Extended commitment termination date : March 30, 2024 2. Commitment Line Agreement : : : : : : :

1. Lender

2. Amount MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ¥10 billion in total

3. Date of Contract

4. Commitment Commencement Date March 24, 2016 March 31, 2016

5. Commitment Termination Date

6. Collateral March 30, 2023 (Current)(Note) Unsecured, unguaranteed

7. Use of Funds

Payment for the acquisition of real estate, trust beneficial rights and related miscellaneous expenses, repayment for debts and investment corporation bonds, and return of deposits

(Note) The original termination date of the commitment line agreement has been extended as disclosed in the press releases entitled, "Notice

Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement" dated February 21, 2017, February 21, 2018, February 19, 2019 and February 27, 2020.

3. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement.

Besides from the commitment line stated above, the Fund has established a commitment line (Note) with the maximum amount of ¥40 billion. Together with the commitment line, the total maximum amount becomes ¥50 billion.

(Note) For the details of the commitment line, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement"

released on June 3, 2020.



