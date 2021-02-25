Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.    3462   JP3048110005

NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.

(3462)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCompanyConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement

02/25/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[For Translation Purposes Only]

February 25, 2021

For Immediate Release

To Whom It May Concern

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Hiroshi Ishigooka Executive Officer

Head of NMF Investment Management Group TEL. +81-3-3365-8767 nmf3462@nomura-re.co.jp

Notice Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF" or the "Fund") announced today its decision to extend the termination date of its commitment line agreement, originally disclosed in the press release entitled, "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement" on March 24, 2016. Details are as follows.

1. Extension of the termination date of the commitment line agreement

Current commitment termination date

:

March 30, 2023

Extended commitment termination date

:

March 30, 2024

2. Commitment Line Agreement

: : : : : : :

  • 1. Lender

  • 2. Amount

    MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ¥10 billion in total

  • 3. Date of Contract

  • 4. Commitment Commencement Date

    March 24, 2016 March 31, 2016

  • 5. Commitment Termination Date

  • 6. Collateral

    March 30, 2023 (Current)(Note) Unsecured, unguaranteed

  • 7. Use of Funds

Payment for the acquisition of real estate, trust beneficial rights and related miscellaneous expenses, repayment for debts and investment corporation bonds, and return of deposits

(Note) The original termination date of the commitment line agreement has been extended as disclosed in the press releases entitled, "Notice

Concerning Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement" dated February 21, 2017, February 21, 2018, February 19, 2019 and February 27, 2020.

3. Other

No significant change has been made to the content of "Section 1 Fund Information / 1 Status of Fund / 3 Investment Risks" of the Securities Report (in Japanese) filed on November 27, 2020, regarding the risk involved in the Extension of Termination Date of Commitment Line Agreement.

Besides from the commitment line stated above, the Fund has established a commitment line (Note) with the maximum amount of ¥40 billion. Together with the commitment line, the total maximum amount becomes ¥50 billion.

(Note) For the details of the commitment line, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Conclusion of Commitment Line Agreement"

released on June 3, 2020.

* URL: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/

1

Disclaimer

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
01:32aNOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Extension of Termination Date..
PU
02/24NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Bags 4 Stars, Green Star Ratings in 2020 GRESB ..
MT
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : to Procure Debt Financing Worth $73 Million
MT
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Property Acquisition
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Comprehensive Resolution of t..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination..
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Debt Financing
PU
2020NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corpor..
PU
More news
Chart NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 170 500,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuhei Yoshida Executive Officer
Mineo Uchiyama Supervisory Officer
Koichi Owada Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.15.51%7 587
GECINA-8.79%10 312
MIRVAC GROUP-15.53%6 976
GPT GROUP-4.44%6 535
ICADE-4.53%5 403
SAFEHOLD INC.12.69%4 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ