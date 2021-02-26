Nomura Real Estate Master Fund : Notice Concerning Information Disclosure based on the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

[For Translation Purposes Only]

February 26, 2021

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.

Securities Code: 3462

Shuhei Yoshida, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koki Miura, President & Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries: Hiroshi Ishigooka Executive Officer

TEL. +81-3-3365-8767

Notice Concerning Information Disclosure based on the Recommendations of the Task Force on

Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. ("NMF") announces that it today disclosed information based on the TCFD Recommendations as described below following the expression of support for the TCFD Recommendations by Nomura Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("NREAM"), the asset management company to which NMF entrusts management of its assets, as announced on July 14, 2020. The disclosed information is described below.

1. Positioning of Climate Change by NMF

Based on the idea that it is essential for its sustainable growth to realize a sustainable society, NMF also believes its contribution to solving social issues through its business is in line with its fundamental philosophy of "securing stable profit over the medium to long term" and "steadily achieving growth in assets under management." Consequently, it would contribute to improving NMF's unitholder value. When undertaking specific initiatives, NMF engaged in repeated discussions in 2019, taking into consideration the impacts on its business and performance, as well as the expectations and interests of its stakeholders, and have identified ESG material issues (materiality) that are particularly important to NMF.

NMF has positioned responding to climate change as a materiality issue, and recognizes it to be an urgent management issue that NMF must tackle while undertaking sustainable business activities. For details on NMF's materiality issues and the materiality identification process, refer to the following website:

Materiality: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/esg/esg_materiality.html

2.

Overview of Information Disclosure based on the TCFD Recommendations

In disclosing this information, NMF has summarized how climate change is perceived, what related policies are in place, and how initiatives are being implemented at NMF and NREAM, according to the four disclosure items- Governance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Metrics and Targets-recommended by the TCFD. Note that in analyzing and verifying the financial impact in Strategy, NMF first assessed the risks and opportunities that climate change risks bring to NMF. Then, based on future climate forecasts published by various international organizations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as the main information sources, three possible scenarios-the 4°C, 2°C, and 1.5°C Scenarios-were set as assumptions in conducting scenario analysis, and financial impacts were analyzed and verified for each of the risks and opportunities identified.

For details about NMF's information disclosure based on the TCFD Recommendations, refer to the following website:

Climate change initiatives: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/esg/esg_environment.html

3.

Overview of the TCFD

The TCFD is the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for the purpose of investigating climate change related disclosures and how financial institutions should respond. Climate change is a serious risk for the global economy, and the TCFD has announced recommendations urging companies and other organizations to ascertain and disclose information relating to governance, strategy, metrics and targets, and risk management.

Disclosure Items Recommended by the TCFD

Disclosure Item Disclosure Details Governance Organizational governance related to climate-related risks and opportunities Strategy Actual and potential impacts from climate-related risks and opportunities on the organization's businesses, strategies, and financial planning Risk management The organization's climate-related risk identification, assessment, and management processes Metrics and Targets Metrics and targets used to assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities

4. Future Responses

NMF and NREAM are committed to carrying out asset management that gives due consideration to ESG issues.

For details on NMF's and NREAM's ESG-related initiatives, refer to the Appendix "Major ESG-related Initiatives and Performance at NMF and NREAM" and the following websites:

NMF's ESG-related initiatives: https://www.nre-mf.co.jp/en/esg/index.html NREAM's ESG-related initiatives: https://www.nre-am.co.jp/english/sustainability/

Appendix

ReferenceMajor ESG-related Initiatives and Performance at NMF and NREAM

[NMF's Initiatives and Performance]

September 2016 GRESB Real Estate Assessment "Green Star"

September 2017 GRESB Real Estate Assessment "5 Stars"

September 2018 GRESB Real Estate Assessment "Global Sector Leader"

[NREAM's Initiatives and Performance]

December 2015 Sustainability Policy established

December 2017 Signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI)

October 2018 Participation in Japan Climate Initiative (JCI）

February 2019 Identification of key issues (materiality) [E]▪ Raising the proportion of "green" properties in investment portfolio and countering climate change [S]▪ Ensuring the safety and security of tenants and improving user comfort ▪ Creating a workplace environment in which everyone is treated fairly and empowered to find his/her job rewarding ▪ Human resource development and talent management [G]▪ Strengthening corporate governance ▪ Complete compliance and risk management ▪ Stakeholder engagement and timely and appropriate information disclosure

May 29, 2019 Inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders

IndexJanuary 30, 2020 Certification and Registration for EcoAction 21 Program, Environmental Management System (EMS)

in JapanMarch 5, 2020 Received Minister of the Environmental Award from the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21) as the most excellent efforts