Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.    4307   JP3762800005

NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.

(4307)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to suffer bigger-than-expected slump in Q1 amid pandemic curbs

02/11/2021 | 11:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks at an industrial zone in Urayasu

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's economy will suffer a much bigger contraction than initially expected in the January-March quarter, as an extended state of emergency to contain the coronavirus pandemic hurt corporate and household spending, a Reuters poll found.

A firm majority of analysts said whether or not Tokyo proceeds with the Olympic Games this year would have little impact on the economy either way, as most big construction projects have already been completed and spectator numbers may be limited.

The world's third-largest economy is expected to have shrunk an annualised 5.0% in the current quarter, the Feb. 1-10 poll of 37 economists showed, double a 2.4% contraction projected last month.

The downgrade is largely due to the government's decision in January to roll out renewed restrictions to combat a spike in infections in Tokyo and several other prefectures.

"With the state of emergency, weak consumer spending is proving to be a major drag to growth," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"The economy is expected to rebound in the second quarter and grow thereafter, but at a moderate pace as the pandemic remains a risk."

Analysts expect Japan's economy to shrink 5.3% in the current fiscal year ending in March before expanding 3.6% the following year.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food prices, will fall 0.5% this fiscal year and grow only 0.2% next fiscal year, according to the poll, unchanged from projections made in the previous month.

More than half of respondents expected the Bank of Japan's next policy move to be an unwinding of stimulus, though most do not expect this to happen until 2023 or later.

OLYMPICS IMPACT LIMITED

Adding to the uncertainty is the fate of the already delayed Tokyo Olympic Games as the government struggles to roll out vaccines and faces heat for its slow progress in containing the pandemic.

While organisers are preparing to hold the Olympics from July, nearly 80% of the Japanese public are opposed to holding the Summer Games as planned, recent media polls showed.

Asked how much the Olympics, if held, would push up growth in the next fiscal year beginning in April, 26 economists - or 68% of the total polled - said there would be little boost.

Around 69% said there would be little impact on the economy if the Olympics were canceled.

"Most Olympics-related business investment has already been done," said Tetsuya Inoue, chief researcher at Nomura Research Institute.

The boost to consumption would also be limited even if the Games proceed because Tokyo would likely limit the number of spectators, he added.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava, Editing by Leika Kihara and Sam Holmes)

By Kaori Kaneko


© Reuters 2021
All news about NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
02/11Japan to suffer bigger-than-expected slump in Q1 amid pandemic curbs
RE
2020MARUBENI CORPORATION : - Strengthening Digital SCM Services for Retail and Distr..
AQ
2020Japan's Nomura says cost-cutting to boost profits after Q2 drop
RE
2020NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020NOMURA : swings to net loss in Jan.-March as coronavirus hits markets
AQ
2020NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020RED HAT : Creates Digital Transformation-Focused Human Resources Development Pro..
AQ
2019JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Domestic Flight Invitations for International Visitors to J..
AQ
2019Japan's Nomura logs 17-year quarterly profit peak on stake sale and trading
RE
2019NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 550 B 5 250 M 5 250 M
Net income 2021 63 280 M 604 M 604 M
Net cash 2021 41 953 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 2 157 B 20 590 M 20 580 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 13 278
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 882,67 JPY
Last Close Price 3 600,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shingo Konomoto Chairman & President
Teijiro Matsui Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miwako Doi Independent Outside Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Independent Director
Hideaki Omiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.-2.57%20 608
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%163 222
ACCENTURE PLC-1.63%162 961
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.89%108 923
INFOSYS LIMITED3.24%75 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.26%71 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ