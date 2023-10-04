27 SEPTEMBER 2023

SYDNEY, 28 September 2023 - Leading wholesale trading platform AUSIEX, a part of NRI, has partnered with online trading and investment specialist Saxo Australia to deliver an integrated international trading solution for financial advisers.

AUSIEX said today that the wide-ranging partnership will enable financial advisers to directly trade and own international equities and exchange traded funds (ETFs) across multiple markets and in multiple currencies.

AUSIEX Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patrick Salis said: "After an extensive search, we are delighted to announce we are collaborating with Saxo, a global leader in international trading solutions, to leverage their proven technology and domain expertise and jointly deliver a highly scalable, 'best of breed' international trading solution for advisers."

Mr Salis added: "Our aim is to complement and enhance our capabilities as a proven wholesale trading platform, and ensure it continues to be a leading solution for advisers, brokers and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) by not only enabling advisers to trade international equities alongside domestic securities, but also benefit from integrated news and research, trading tools and reporting capabilities."

Mr Salis concluded: "This partnership will help Australian advisers better service investors, strengthen their client propositions, and improve practice efficiencies."

Saxo Australia CEO Adam Smith said: "Saxo Australia is delighted to support AUSIEX's expansion into international equities markets. Like AUSIEX, Saxo Australia is an Australian broker backed by a global financial powerhouse, and we anticipate this being the start of a long and fruitful partnership."

Mr Smith added: "It's never been more important for investors to diversify their holdings across geographic regions and asset classes. Saxo Australia's partnership with AUSIEX will enable financial advisers to do just that for their clients, using market-leading, user-friendly investment technology and infrastructure."

AUSIEX supports more than 475,000 investors, more than 4,500 advisers from more than 850 advice firms, and four of Australia's top 10 wealth platforms. It trades Australian equities on the ASX and Cboe exchanges and is the leading broker of ETFs for advisers and intermediaries in Australia. It also provides exchange traded options for risk management or income enhancement opportunities, as well as warrants, initial public offerings and capital raisings.

Saxo Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saxo Bank, an international award-winning investment firm for investors and traders who are serious about taking charge of their financial future. Saxo has operated in Australia since 2012 and is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC). Saxo continues to invest heavily into its industry-leading technology, and its clients and partners enjoy broad access to global capital markets across asset classes. Saxo's open banking technology also powers more than 300 financial institutions as partners by boosting the investment experience they can offer their clients.

Media enquiries:

Guy McKanna

Honner PR (AUSIEX)

guy@honner.com.au

+61 430 355 985

Angelo Risso

Communications and PR Manager, Saxo Australia

aris@saxomarkets.com

+61 498 333 025

About AUSIEX

With over 25 years of experience in the local market and the backing of a multinational trading technology powerhouse, AUSIEX combines deep expertise with trusted and reliable technology to deliver trading solutions for financial institutions, intermediaries, advisers and industry participants. Owned by Nomura Research Institute Ltd (NRI), AUSIEX specialises in equities execution, clearing and settlement services and equities administration for the wholesale market.

As one of Australia's leading providers of trading solutions, AUSIEX has used its scale, expertise and heritage to deliver value for advisers, brokers, many large institutions and tens of thousands of their clients by seamlessly connecting them to markets.

About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of consulting services and system solutions, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 17,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.9 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan.

For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en

About Saxo Australia:

Saxo Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saxo Bank, an international award-winning investment firm for investors and traders who are serious about taking charge of their financial future. At Saxo, we strive to get curious people invested in the world, whether you're investing on your own or part of the financial ecosystem yourself.

After starting in 1992, we've cemented ourselves as a trusted and respected partner and are committed to staying at the forefront of our industry, distributing capital markets products and services via our proprietary platforms. To deliver a state-of-the-art experience to clients, we combine an agile fintech mindset with 30+ years of experience and a proven track record in global capital markets.

Disclaimer

This information has been prepared by Australian Investment Exchange Limited (AUSIEX) ABN 71 076 515 930 AFSL 241400, a Market Participant of ASX Limited and Cboe Australia Pty Ltd, a Clearing Participant of ASX Clear Pty Limited and a Settlement Participant of ASX Settlement Pty Limited. Share Trading is a service provided by AUSIEX.

This information contains general advice and has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider its appropriateness, having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investors should read the relevant disclosure document and seek professional advice before making any decision based on this information. This information has been prepared by Australian Investment Exchange Limited (AUSIEX) ABN 71 076 515 930 AFSL 241400, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI). AUSIEX is a Market Participant of ASX Limited and Cboe Australia Pty Ltd, a Clearing Participant of ASX Clear Pty Limited and a Settlement Participant of ASX Settlement Pty Limited.