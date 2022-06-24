Nomura Research Institute : ESG Databook （4.28MB）

Sustainability Management ■ Sustainability Policy A01

▶Sustainability management policy

NRI sustainability management policy

NRI provides support to clients to solve social challenges in their business and wishes to become a company that co-creates social values together with the customers.

This wish has resulted in NRI to approve and participate in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and others.

"NRI Group Medium-Term Management Plan (2019－2022)" states the "solving of social challenges through co-creationof values" and has set to promote the co-creationof three social values, "Co-createathriving future society by driving new value", "Co-create an ideal society by effectively utilizing its resources", and "Co-create a safe and secure society by advancing its infrastructure" at its core to promote business.

To be able to be trusted by the society from now on and to respond to such expectations, we must ride the tide of new technology ahead of time while making changes to ourselves, and promote business that will lead to solving the challenges in future society to contribute to creating a sustainable future society, and fulfil our social responsibility.

Furthermore, we will listen sincerely to the voices of diversified stakeholders, both domestic and overseas, and control our own actions.

NRI Group Sustainability Management

Link Files Sustainability Management "ESG Briefing"

https://www.nri.com/en/sustainability/management/esg/2018

Vision2022 and NRI Sustainability Management Policy

https://ir.nri.com/en/ir/library/report/main/010/teaserItems1/00/link/AR2021_e_prin t.pdf#page=21

Sustainability Management

https://www.nri.com/- /media/Corporate/en/Files/PDF/sustainability/library/Sustainability_Book2021_e.pdf #page=6