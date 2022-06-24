Log in
    4307   JP3762800005

NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.

(4307)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-24 am EDT
3535.00 JPY   +3.06%
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE : ESG Databook （4.28MB）
PU
06/22UBS Adjusts Nomura Research Institute's Price Target to 3,800 Yen From 5,100 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
04/27Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Nomura Research Institute : ESG Databook （4.28MB）

06/24/2022 | 03:56am EDT
ESG Databook

2022

Year ended 31 March 2022

E n v i ro n m e n t

S o ci a l

G o v e r n a n ce

ESG Databook 2022 Contents

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

p.1

Stakeholders

p.3

Materiality

p.4

Information Disclosure

p.6

Governance

Corporate Governance - Management Approach

p.8

Corporate Governance - Data

p.10

Risk Management - Management Approach

p.23

Risk Management - Data

p.25

Compliance - Management Approach

p.32

Compliance - Data

p.33

Supply Chain Management - Management Approach

p.38

Supply Chain Management - Data

p.39

Client Relationship Management - Management Approach

p.44

Client Relationship Management - Data

p.47

Innovation Management - Data

p.48

Quality of Information Systems - Management Approach

p.52

Quality of Information Systems - Data

p.54

Information Security - Management Approach

p.62

Information Security - Data

p.63

Environment

Environmental Management - Management Approach

p.70

Environmental Management - Data

p.72

Climate Change - Data

p.75

Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Data

p.79

Energy Consumption - Data

p.80

Resource Use, Waste - Data

p.81

NRI Green Bond (3rd Unsecured) Data

p.82

NRI Sustainability-Linked Bonds (8th series unsecured straight corporate bonds) Data

p.84

Social

Labor Practices, Diversity - Management Approach

p.85

Labor Practices, Diversity - Data

p.88

Occupational Health and Safety - Management Approach

p.101

Occupational Health and Safety - Data

p.103

Human Resources Development - Management Approach

p.107

Human Resources Development - Data

p.109

Business and Human Rights - Management Approach

p.121

Business and Human Rights - Data

p.122

Corporate Citizenship - Data

p.131

Independent Assurance

Independent Assurance

p.136

GRI Standards Content Index

GRI Standards Content Index

p.137

NRI group (Some ranges excluded)
NRI group (Domestic)
NRI group (Domestic, some ranges excluded)
NRI (Not consolidated)
NRI (Not consolidated, some ranges excluded)
Others
NRI group

■ Symbol legend Symbols in the table

－ Data not available

n/a Not applicable

Symbols for the data coverage a

ab b- c c- d

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

A01

▶Sustainability management policy

NRI sustainability management policy

NRI provides support to clients to solve social challenges in their business and wishes to become a company that co-creates social values together with the customers.

This wish has resulted in NRI to approve and participate in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and others.

"NRI Group Medium-Term Management Plan (2019－2022)" states the "solving of social challenges through co-creationof values" and has set to promote the co-creationof three social values, "Co-createathriving future society by driving new value", "Co-create an ideal society by effectively utilizing its resources", and "Co-create a safe and secure society by advancing its infrastructure" at its core to promote business.

To be able to be trusted by the society from now on and to respond to such expectations, we must ride the tide of new technology ahead of time while making changes to ourselves, and promote business that will lead to solving the challenges in future society to contribute to creating a sustainable future society, and fulfil our social responsibility.

Furthermore, we will listen sincerely to the voices of diversified stakeholders, both domestic and overseas, and control our own actions.

NRI Group Sustainability Management

Link Files Sustainability Management "ESG Briefing"

https://www.nri.com/en/sustainability/management/esg/2018

Vision2022 and NRI Sustainability Management Policy

https://ir.nri.com/en/ir/library/report/main/010/teaserItems1/00/link/AR2021_e_prin t.pdf#page=21

Sustainability Management

https://www.nri.com/- /media/Corporate/en/Files/PDF/sustainability/library/Sustainability_Book2021_e.pdf #page=6

1

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

A01

▶Sustainability management structure

Sustainability management structure

NRI has established the "NRI Value Co-Creation Promotion Committee" and "Sustainability Activities Committee" as president's special mission for promoting sustainability, and based on the investigations and discussions in both committees, makes recommendations to the management meeting.

[Organizational chart]

President & CEO

NRI Value Co-Creation Promotion Committee

Sustainability Activities Committee

Chairperson: Senior Managing Director

Chairperson: Senior Managing Director

Promote social value Co-creation

Promote activities for stable

business foundations from

based on Corporate Philosophy

the point of view of ESG

▶Participation in the initiatives

Participation in the initiatives

  • United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)
  • Japan Climate Initiative (JCI)
  • World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)
  • Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
  • Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
  • Renewable Electricity 100% (RE100)
  • Business Ambition for 1.5℃
  • Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) "Charter of Corporate Behavior"
  • COOL CHOICE
  • GX League Basic Concept
  • Race to Zero

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NRI - Nomura Research Institute Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 07:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 612 B 4 550 M 4 550 M
Net income 2022 72 964 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2022 97 462 M 724 M 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 2 022 B 15 025 M 15 025 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 16 512
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 430,00 JPY
Average target price 4 596,47 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shingo Konomoto Executive Officer
Teijiro Matsui Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miwako Doi Independent Outside Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Independent Director
Hideaki Omiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.-30.50%15 025
ACCENTURE PLC-31.05%181 406
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.49%154 890
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-15.89%86 641
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.06%77 930
VMWARE, INC.-1.02%49 398