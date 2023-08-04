Sustainability Management ■ Sustainability Policy A01

▶NRI's founding objective and approach to solving social issues

NRI sustainability management policy

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) was born out of the 1988 merger between the former Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., founded in 1965 as Japan's first comprehensive private sector think tank, and Nomura Computer Systems Co., Ltd., which was established in 1966 and achieved the first business applications for commercial computers in Japan. The prospectus of the former Nomura Research

Institute, Ltd., included the objective "Promoting the industrial economy and serving the general community through research." This objective is the starting point for sustainability management in the NRI Group. For us, "achieving social value along with economic value" is not something special. It is something we have been engaged in since our founding. The 1988 merger was conducted based on the idea that "in the upcoming advanced information society, neither could there exist a think-tank without system functions nor a systems company without athink-tankfunction," having foreseen a word truly likethe one surrounding us today where the power of digital has become a requirement in every field. The spirit of challenging ourselves to resolve social issues and to create new social value through our core business has been passed down until today as the NRI Group's DNA.

Positioning of MVV and Sustainability Management

The MVV (Mission, Vision, and Values) of the NRI Group are comprised of our Corporate Philosophy (Mission & Values) and our NRI Group Vision 2030 (V2030) long-term management vision, and the concept of sustainability penetrates our entire MVV.

We will continue to promote "Building sustainable futures" and "Achieving growth strategies for the NRI Group" via value co-creation with our customers based on this MVV.