ESG Databook 2023 Contents
Sustainability Management
■
Sustainability Policy
p.1
Stakeholders
p.6
Materiality
p.8
Information Disclosure
p.22
Governance
■
Corporate Governance - Management Approach
p.25
Corporate Governance - Data
p.27
Risk Management - Management Approach
p.41
Risk Management - Data
p.43
Compliance - Management Approach
p.54
Compliance - Data
p.55
Supply Chain Management - Management Approach
p.61
Supply Chain Management - Data
p.63
Client Relationship Management - Management Approach
p.68
Client Relationship Management - Data
p.69
Innovation Management - Data
p.70
Quality of Information Systems - Management Approach
p.74
Quality of Information Systems - Data
p.76
Information Security - Management Approach
p.84
Information Security - Data
p.85
Environment
■
Environmental Management - Management Approach
p.92
Environmental Management - Data
p.94
Climate Change - Data
p.98
Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Data
p.109
Energy Consumption - Data
p.110
Resource Use, Waste - Data
p.111
NRI Green Bond (3rd Unsecured) Data
p.112
NRI Sustainability-Linked Bonds (8th series unsecured straight corporate bonds) Data
p.114
Social
■
Labor Practices, Diversity - Management Approach
p.115
Labor Practices, Diversity - Data
p.118
Occupational Health and Safety - Management Approach
p.134
Occupational Health and Safety - Data
p.136
Human Resources Development - Management Approach
p.142
Human Resources Development - Data
p.144
Business and Human Rights - Management Approach
p.156
Business and Human Rights - Data
p.157
Corporate Citizenship - Data
p.168
Independent Assurance
■
Independent Assurance
p.172
GRI Standards Content Index
■
GRI Standards Content Index
p.173
■ Symbol legend Symbols in the table
－ Data not available
n/a Not applicable
Symbols for the data coverage a
ab b- c c- d
■ Coverage ratio based on sales revenue(FY2022)
Scope of the report by category
Coverage ratio based on sales revenue(FY2022)
Consolidated
NRI
82.2%
68.1%
100%
companies in Japan
Other group companies*
14.1%
Overseas consolidated companies
17.8%
*It includes Internal transactions (consolidation adjustments).
Sustainability Management
■ Sustainability Policy
A01
▶NRI's founding objective and approach to solving social issues
NRI sustainability management policy
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) was born out of the 1988 merger between the former Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., founded in 1965 as Japan's first comprehensive private sector think tank, and Nomura Computer Systems Co., Ltd., which was established in 1966 and achieved the first business applications for commercial computers in Japan. The prospectus of the former Nomura Research
Institute, Ltd., included the objective "Promoting the industrial economy and serving the general community through research." This objective is the starting point for sustainability management in the NRI Group. For us, "achieving social value along with economic value" is not something special. It is something we have been engaged in since our founding. The 1988 merger was conducted based on the idea that "in the upcoming advanced information society, neither could there exist a think-tank without system functions nor a systems company without athink-tankfunction," having foreseen a word truly likethe one surrounding us today where the power of digital has become a requirement in every field. The spirit of challenging ourselves to resolve social issues and to create new social value through our core business has been passed down until today as the NRI Group's DNA.
Positioning of MVV and Sustainability Management
The MVV (Mission, Vision, and Values) of the NRI Group are comprised of our Corporate Philosophy (Mission & Values) and our NRI Group Vision 2030 (V2030) long-term management vision, and the concept of sustainability penetrates our entire MVV.
We will continue to promote "Building sustainable futures" and "Achieving growth strategies for the NRI Group" via value co-creation with our customers based on this MVV.
1
Sustainability Management
■ Sustainability Policy
A01
NRI Group Corporate Philosophy (Mission＆Values)
NRI Group Vision 2030（V2030）
As we head into the future, the economic environment faced by companies is expected to change greatly, as social issues become more complex, industrial structure becomes more fluid, technologies evolve and commoditize, and values and work styles become more diverse. Despite such a business environment, the NRI Group possesses unique strengths for discerning what we want the future to look like and how we can achieve it with digital technologies. It is because the NRI Group is in the middle of this complex and unpredictable maelstrom of environmental changes that we are confident that we can utilize our strengths and thereby maximize their true value.
In the NRI Group Vision 2030 (V2030) announced in April 2023, our vision statement is given as "Envision the Value, Empower the Change" and our vision for the NRI Group in 2030 is to "Pioneer the merging of management and technology, discern the affluence after DX, and become a company that can dynamically transform the world with digital social capital." We will aim to deepen and evolve our core business and achieve further growth in our DX (digital transformation) business and global business.
2
