ESG Databook 2023 Contents

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

p.1

Stakeholders

p.6

Materiality

p.8

Information Disclosure

p.22

Governance

Corporate Governance - Management Approach

p.25

Corporate Governance - Data

p.27

Risk Management - Management Approach

p.41

Risk Management - Data

p.43

Compliance - Management Approach

p.54

Compliance - Data

p.55

Supply Chain Management - Management Approach

p.61

Supply Chain Management - Data

p.63

Client Relationship Management - Management Approach

p.68

Client Relationship Management - Data

p.69

Innovation Management - Data

p.70

Quality of Information Systems - Management Approach

p.74

Quality of Information Systems - Data

p.76

Information Security - Management Approach

p.84

Information Security - Data

p.85

Environment

Environmental Management - Management Approach

p.92

Environmental Management - Data

p.94

Climate Change - Data

p.98

Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Data

p.109

Energy Consumption - Data

p.110

Resource Use, Waste - Data

p.111

NRI Green Bond (3rd Unsecured) Data

p.112

NRI Sustainability-Linked Bonds (8th series unsecured straight corporate bonds) Data

p.114

Social

Labor Practices, Diversity - Management Approach

p.115

Labor Practices, Diversity - Data

p.118

Occupational Health and Safety - Management Approach

p.134

Occupational Health and Safety - Data

p.136

Human Resources Development - Management Approach

p.142

Human Resources Development - Data

p.144

Business and Human Rights - Management Approach

p.156

Business and Human Rights - Data

p.157

Corporate Citizenship - Data

p.168

Independent Assurance

Independent Assurance

p.172

GRI Standards Content Index

GRI Standards Content Index

p.173

NRI group (Some ranges excluded)
NRI group (Domestic)
NRI group (Domestic, some ranges excluded)
NRI (Not consolidated)
NRI (Not consolidated, some ranges excluded)
Others
NRI group

■ Symbol legend Symbols in the table

－ Data not available

n/a Not applicable

Symbols for the data coverage a

ab b- c c- d

■ Coverage ratio based on sales revenue(FY2022)

Scope of the report by category

Coverage ratio based on sales revenue(FY2022)

Consolidated

NRI

82.2%

68.1%

100%

companies in Japan

Other group companies*

14.1%

Overseas consolidated companies

17.8%

*It includes Internal transactions (consolidation adjustments).

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

A01

▶NRI's founding objective and approach to solving social issues

NRI sustainability management policy

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) was born out of the 1988 merger between the former Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., founded in 1965 as Japan's first comprehensive private sector think tank, and Nomura Computer Systems Co., Ltd., which was established in 1966 and achieved the first business applications for commercial computers in Japan. The prospectus of the former Nomura Research

Institute, Ltd., included the objective "Promoting the industrial economy and serving the general community through research." This objective is the starting point for sustainability management in the NRI Group. For us, "achieving social value along with economic value" is not something special. It is something we have been engaged in since our founding. The 1988 merger was conducted based on the idea that "in the upcoming advanced information society, neither could there exist a think-tank without system functions nor a systems company without athink-tankfunction," having foreseen a word truly likethe one surrounding us today where the power of digital has become a requirement in every field. The spirit of challenging ourselves to resolve social issues and to create new social value through our core business has been passed down until today as the NRI Group's DNA.

Positioning of MVV and Sustainability Management

The MVV (Mission, Vision, and Values) of the NRI Group are comprised of our Corporate Philosophy (Mission & Values) and our NRI Group Vision 2030 (V2030) long-term management vision, and the concept of sustainability penetrates our entire MVV.

We will continue to promote "Building sustainable futures" and "Achieving growth strategies for the NRI Group" via value co-creation with our customers based on this MVV.

1

Sustainability Management

Sustainability Policy

A01

NRI Group Corporate Philosophy (Mission＆Values)

NRI Group Vision 2030（V2030）

As we head into the future, the economic environment faced by companies is expected to change greatly, as social issues become more complex, industrial structure becomes more fluid, technologies evolve and commoditize, and values and work styles become more diverse. Despite such a business environment, the NRI Group possesses unique strengths for discerning what we want the future to look like and how we can achieve it with digital technologies. It is because the NRI Group is in the middle of this complex and unpredictable maelstrom of environmental changes that we are confident that we can utilize our strengths and thereby maximize their true value.

In the NRI Group Vision 2030 (V2030) announced in April 2023, our vision statement is given as "Envision the Value, Empower the Change" and our vision for the NRI Group in 2030 is to "Pioneer the merging of management and technology, discern the affluence after DX, and become a company that can dynamically transform the world with digital social capital." We will aim to deepen and evolve our core business and achieve further growth in our DX (digital transformation) business and global business.

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NRI - Nomura Research Institute Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 03:40:06 UTC.