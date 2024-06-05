Highlights

NRI's $94 million five-year contract with the option for a five-year renewal

NRI will expand its offering to include Service Desk functions

NRI will also provide Service Desk contract for Airservices

Nomura Research Institute Australia & New Zealand (NRI ANZ) today announced it has renewed a contract to provide Business Systems Infrastructure, Service Desk, and End User Compute Services for Airservices Australia. This arrangement strengthens its partnership with the only Air traffic provider within the Australian aviation sector.

This contract renewal is a component of a larger 10-year contract agreement, with the initial contract running for five years.

NRI ANZ CEO Dean Langenbach said, "NRI has worked closely with Airservices Australia who safely manage 11 per cent of the world's airspace, since 2018. It is an honour to provide the secure, efficient, and cost-effective technology that supports the Airservices Australia business systems and services, and we are delighted to be renewing our contract with them.

NRI will set up and manage a multi-cloud ecosystem for Airservices. This will ensure continued efficiency and security in the delivery of its business systems technology.

The addition of Service Desk Services to the contract will see NRI become the primary point of contact for all of Airservices' back and front-end digital infrastructure, allowing for significant time and cost efficiencies.

Airservices Australia Chief Technology Officer Mark Hind said, "NRI's partnership with Airservices has played a pivotal role in modernising our business systems. The renewal of this contract speaks volumes of the valued partnership between us both and showcases our support for NRI."

"NRI are a trusted partner, and we rely on them to deliver agile and innovative technology and a positive user experience for our 3,500 employees."

As part of the agreement, NRI will also handle the procurement and management of all Airservices' End User Compute equipment and manage the aviation company's license compliance for business systems with the support of the ICT consulting firm and NRI ANZ subsidiary, Group 10.