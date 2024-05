Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the consulting services business. The Company operates in four segments. The Consulting segment is engaged in the provision of management consulting services, as well as information technology (IT) management services and other system consulting services. The Financial IT Solution segment is engaged in the provision of system consulting, development, operation services and other IT solutions to customers in securities, insurance and banking industries. The Industrial IT Solution segment is engaged in the provision of system consulting, development, operation services and other IT solutions to customers in distribution, manufacturing, service industries and public. The IT Infrastructure Service segment is engaged in the operation and management of data centers, the construction of IT infrastructure and networks, the provision of IT solutions and information security services, as well as the research business.