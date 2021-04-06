Log in
Nomura Research Institute : NRI and NRI Secure to Globally Deploy Network Monitoring Solution "SCADAfence Platform" at Murata Manufacturing's Production Sites

04/06/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) (TOKYO: 4307), a leading provider of consulting services and system solutions, and NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd. (NRI Secure), a leading global provider of Managed Security Services, announced today that an agreement has been signed to globally deploy " SCADAfence Platform (SCADAfence)," a network monitoring solution for factories, to Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.'s production sites, and that Murata Manufacturing has begun using SCADAfence.

As the use of IoT technology and digital transformation (DX) progresses, production facilities in factories are now increasingly connected to the Internet. Unlike the office environment, factories must prioritize the operation of production facilities while improving the level of security measures against cyber-attacks that are becoming more and more advanced every day.

SCADAfence is designed for factory security. By collecting communication data from operational systems and production facilities in real-time, SCADAfence visualizes and analyzes the contents of communication protocols using its unique analysis technology. It detects suspicious movements of production facilities resulting from cyber-attacks, etc., as well as unexpected configuration changes and malfunctions, enabling the enhancement of network monitoring functions in factories.

NRI and NRI Secure have conducted Proof of Value (PoV) and consultations to evaluate the effectiveness of SCADAfence at Murata Manufacturing's production sites, and have worked with Murata Manufacturing to start the use of SCADAfence. We will continue to support Murata Manufacturing to further improve the level of security measures at their production sites and ensure the safety and security of their production activities.

  • About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at https://www.murata.com

  • About NRI

Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of system solutions and consulting services, including management consulting, system integration, and IT management and solutions for the financial, manufacturing, retail and service industries. Clients from all layers of these individual industries partner with NRI to tap NRI’s research expertise and innovative solutions across the organization to expand businesses, design corporate structures and create new business strategies. NRI has more than 13,000 employees in more than 50 offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above $4.8 billion. NRI is rated “A” by S&P Global Ratings Japan. For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/en

  • About NRI SecureTechnologies

NRI SecureTechnologies is a subsidiary of NRI specializing in cybersecurity, and a leading global provider of next-generation managed security services and security consulting. Established in 2000, NRI Secure is focused on delivering high-value security outcomes for our clients with the precision and efficiency that define Japanese quality. For more details, visit https://www.nri-secure.com


© Business Wire 2021
