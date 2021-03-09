Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.    4307   JP3762800005

NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.

(4307)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nomura Research Institute : backed digital asset custodian Komainu raises $25 million

03/09/2021 | 03:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Komainu, the digital asset custodian backed by Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by veteran hedge fund manager Alan Howard, the company said on Tuesday.

Other investors in the round included Galaxy Digital, NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute, which will act as strategic partners to the custodian, Komainu said.

Howard is the co-founder of investment firms Brevan Howard, and most recently blockchain and cryptocurrency-focused Elwood Asset Management.

Komainu, which safeguards bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of financial institutions was launched last June as a joint venture between Nomura, digital asset security firm Ledger, and digital asset investment house CoinShares.

It has more than $3 billion in assets under custody and will use the funding to grow its team, develop new technology and expand geographically, Komainu President Henson Orser said in an interview.

The funding round comes amid a rally in bitcoin's price, as more institutional investors warm to the virtual currency which many see as a hedge against inflation.

Having first established Komainu in 2018, Nomura was one of the earliest large financial institutions looking to offer services in the nascent asset class. Since then more mainstream firms have entered or announced cryptocurrency moves including Fidelity and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start trading bitcoin derivatives on behalf of clients this month, Reuters reported last week.

Jezri Mohideen, wholesale chief digital officer at Nomura,

said in an interview that the bank decided to start its activities in the sector by tackling custody because the need for institutional-grade safeguarding of bitcoin was one of the largest issues holding back professional investors from the asset.

"We understood all the pain points and we learned a lot," Mohideen said. "We are ready for the next phase of the institutionalization of the asset class."

(Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 3.17% 663.4 End-of-day quote.21.72%
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD. -1.09% 3185 End-of-day quote.-13.80%
All news about NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
03:33aNOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE  : backed digital asset custodian Komainu raises $25 m..
RE
02/11Japan to suffer bigger-than-expected slump in Q1 amid pandemic curbs
RE
2020MARUBENI CORPORATION  : - Strengthening Digital SCM Services for Retail and Dist..
AQ
2020Japan's Nomura says cost-cutting to boost profits after Q2 drop
RE
2020NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020NOMURA  : swings to net loss in Jan.-March as coronavirus hits markets
AQ
2020NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020RED HAT  : Creates Digital Transformation-Focused Human Resources Development Pr..
AQ
2019JAPAN AIRLINES  : JAL Domestic Flight Invitations for International Visitors to ..
AQ
2019Japan's Nomura logs 17-year quarterly profit peak on stake sale and trading
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 551 B 5 060 M 5 060 M
Net income 2021 64 145 M 589 M 589 M
Net cash 2021 43 924 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 1 908 B 17 530 M 17 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 278
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3 982,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 185,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shingo Konomoto Chairman & President
Teijiro Matsui Manager-Finance & Accounting
Miwako Doi Independent Outside Director
Masatoshi Matsuzaki Independent Director
Hideaki Omiya Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA RESEARCH INSTITUTE, LTD.-13.80%17 530
ACCENTURE PLC-4.53%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%77 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ