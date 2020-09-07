Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd.    9633   CNE100004272

NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.

(9633)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/07
21.5 CNY   0.00%
04:51aNONGFU SPRING : China's Nongfu Spring shares surge 85% in Hong Kong debut
RE
08/31CHINA BOHAI BANK : Nongfu Spring raises $1.1 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nongfu Spring : China's Nongfu Spring shares surge 85% in Hong Kong debut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

Shares of Chinese bottled water and drinks producer Nongfu Spring Co Ltd rose as much as 85.3% higher than their initial public offering (IPO) price on their first day of trading on Tuesday.

The performance augurs well for other planned IPOs, including financial technology firm Ant Group's dual Hong Kong-Shanghai listing worth up to $30 billion, which could come as soon as next month, Reuters reported citing sources.

Nongfu is China's leading bottled water producer and a top-three player in the bottled tea and juice market, according to its prospectus.

The firm raised $1.1 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, pricing its shares at HK$21.50 apiece, at the top end of their indicative range.

Its shares were trading at HK$34.75 by mid-morning, from a peak of HK$39.85 reached soon after the market opened.

The benchmark Hang Seng fell 1%.

"I would say we are seeing some institutions who did not get an allocation in the international placement looking to buy the stock on the market," said Steven Leung, UOB Kay Hian institutional sales executive director.

The high valuation makes it unlikely the share price will continue to perform as well, Leung said.

The IPO was hotly contested with the retail component of the deal 1,148 times over-subscribed, and institutional demand 60 times over subscribed, showed documents lodged with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Nongfu sold 388.2 million shares. Five cornerstone investors, led by fund manager Fidelity, hedge fund Coatue and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, took stock in the deal.

By Scott Murdoch

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.94% 24569.11 Real-time Quote.-12.84%
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD. 0.00% 21.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.
04:51aNONGFU SPRING : China's Nongfu Spring shares surge 85% in Hong Kong debut
RE
08/31CHINA BOHAI BANK : Nongfu Spring raises $1.1 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 24 021 M 3 515 M 3 515 M
Net income 2019 4 949 M 724 M 724 M
Net cash 2019 129 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 241 B - 35 197 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Shan Zhong Chairman & General Manager
Hong Ying Qiu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhen Hua Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xi Yue Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Zhen Guo Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.0.00%0
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-7.79%219 239
PEPSICO, INC.1.53%192 132
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION29.46%43 389
KEURIG DR PEPPER2.04%41 569
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC-16.69%19 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group