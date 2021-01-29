Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd.    9633   CNE100004272

NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.

(9633)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nongfu Spring : China's Top Bottled-Water Group Swells to an $85 Billion Valuation

01/29/2021 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joanne Chiu

Investor exuberance about China's biggest bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co., has combined with a shortage of tradable shares to send its stock soaring.

The company went public in Hong Kong in September, raising $1.24 billion in a hot initial public offering. Since then, the stock has nearly tripled in value to roughly $85 billion.

Nongfu Spring's high profit margins and growth potential in areas such as flavored-tea drinks have impressed investors and analysts. So has its strong brand--Nongfu Spring water is easily recognized, with signature red bottle caps--and the resilience of a business that can thrive during a downturn or heightened geopolitical tension.

A simple lack of stock seems to be helping, too. For smaller companies, Hong Kong's stock exchange insists on a public float of at least 25% of shares. But it often grants waivers allowing larger companies to go public with smaller free floats of 10% to 15%, provided there will still be large absolute amounts of stock available to buy and sell. Small stakes held by investors who aren't tied to major shareholders can count toward that float, even if those investors have signed lockup agreements pledging not to sell soon after an IPO.

After deducting founder Zhong Shanshan's roughly 84% stake and other interests held by company executives and Mr. Zhong's sister-in-law, Nongfu Spring calculates its public float at 14%.

However, this figure includes stakes held by dozens of individual investors, including current and former employees and other relatives of Mr. Zhong's. These investors have agreed not to sell stock within a year of the listing. The stock sold in the offering, a narrower measure of shares that might be easily bought or sold, is 4% of all shares, and even that includes stakes held by cornerstone investors who have committed not to sell for six months.

Ronald Wan, chief executive for investment banking at Partners Capital International Ltd., said that making exceptions on minimum free floats had allowed more companies to list in Hong Kong but that the city's listing rules might need to be revised to introduce more thresholds.

"A company's share price may not accurately reflect the actual value of a stock, given limited free-float shares, especially when some investors irrationally chase after the stock," he said.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said it doesn't comment on individual companies. Nongfu Spring said the amount of shares it sold was based on its needs and prevailing market conditions. It said its public float was approved by regulatory authorities including the stock exchange.

Nongfu Spring's reputation in mainland China has also helped. Mainland investors have bought in through the Stock Connect program, which links Hong Kong to exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen. They now hold about 116.4 million shares. That equates to about 1% of the stock, or roughly a quarter of the easily traded shares.

The rising influence of mainland investors in Hong Kong has enabled Chinese brands to command premium valuations, much as they could in the onshore market, Mr. Wan said. "Some mainland investors are just buying the stock in anticipation that it will rise further, regardless of fundamentals."

On Friday, Nongfu Spring traded at 58.55 Hong Kong dollars a share, the equivalent of $7.55, compared with its offer price of HK$21.50. That gives the company a price of roughly 83 times forecast earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, a very high price-to-earnings multiple for the usually more-staid consumer-goods sector.

To be sure, market-watchers say Nongfu Spring's business has more fundamental attractions, too.

Tristan D'Aboville, a research analyst at William O'Neil & Co., said Nongfu Spring's access to water sources across China cut its logistics costs and that its seven-year record as China's largest player gave it an advantage. "Building customer trust is not easy in the packaged drinking-water industry," he said.

Nongfu Spring has also been quick to diversify into drinks such as sugar-free tea and fresh juice, to capture spending from increasingly wealthy Chinese consumers, said Yoyo Pang, an analyst at Bocom International. Ms. Pang said that while the pandemic's social-distancing requirements had hurt demand for beer and spirits, it had boosted household consumption of Nongfu Spring water, including the company's larger bottle sizes.

In any case, the surge is welcome for its founder, Mr. Zhong, who is now China's richest person according to Forbes, with an $89 billion fortune thanks to Nongfu Spring and the health-care business he controls. It has also been good news for foreign backers such as Fidelity International, which took a role in the IPO as a cornerstone investor.

Eugene Yiu, an executive director at Hong Kong-based hedge-fund manager Pureheart Capital Asia Ltd., said his firm bought stock during the IPO and after it. He said his firm was keeping the shares as a way to bet on the domestic Chinese economy. "Nongfu's domestically focused businesses are immune to any geopolitical spats," he said.

Some say things have gotten too bubbly. Edmond Fan, an individual investor in Hong Kong, said he recently sold all his shares, reaping a profit of more than $7,000.

Mr. Fan, a 60-year-old lecturer in "I Ching," the ancient Chinese book of divination, said he first learned of Nongfu Spring during business trips to China in the 1990s and was attracted to the stock because of its strong brand and high profitability. "I still like the company, but it has become too pricey," he said.

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-21 0544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -3.06% 493.4 End-of-day quote.16.09%
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD. -3.78% 58.55 End-of-day quote.6.65%
All news about NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.
05:44aNONGFU SPRING : China's Top Bottled-Water Group Swells to an $85 Billion Valuati..
DJ
2020Chinese toy maker Pop Mart surges nearly 80% in Hong Kong debut
RE
2020Chinese toy maker Pop Mart surges nearly 80% in Hong Kong debut
RE
2020JD Health prices shares at $HK70.58, raises $3.48 billion in HK's biggest IPO..
RE
2020Ant Group to close HK institutional book early amid 'overwhelming' demand for..
RE
2020JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
2020Yum China falls 5.3% in Hong Kong share trading debut
RE
2020Yum China falls 5.3% in Hong Kong share trading debut
RE
2020China's Nongfu Spring pops 54% in Hong Kong debut
RE
2020Hong Kong stocks rise as financials, telecoms gain
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 625 M 3 656 M 3 656 M
Net income 2020 5 219 M 808 M 808 M
Net cash 2020 3 411 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 1,18%
Capitalization 548 B 84 930 M 84 785 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 18 885
Free-Float 15,5%
Chart NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,70 CNY
Last Close Price 48,71 CNY
Spread / Highest target 9,85%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shan Shan Zhong Chairman & General Manager
Hong Ying Qiu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhen Hua Zhou Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xi Yue Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Zhen Guo Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.6.65%84 930
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-11.51%211 219
PEPSICO, INC.-6.14%192 355
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-4.05%46 842
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.1.31%45 623
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.41%23 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ