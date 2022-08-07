Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Noodles & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDLS   US65540B1052

NOODLES & COMPANY

(NDLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
4.850 USD   -2.22%
08:20aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:18aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08/02Indonesia's National Wholesale Price Index Edges Up in July
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists

08/07/2022 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen next to restaurants at Houhai village in Sanya

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - When Chinese businesswoman Yang Jing was planning this year's summer holiday in 2021, she chose the tropical southern island of Hainan because of its nigh-perfect COVID track record.

The island in the South China Sea recorded just two positive symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the whole of last year. Fast forward to this month, however, and the number of cases has suddenly soared, prompting a lockdown in the city of Sanya and leaving tens of thousands of tourists like Yang stuck on the island.

Sanya, the island's main tourist hub, imposed a lockdown on Saturday and restricted transport links to try to stem the outbreak, even as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season. Many are now stuck inside hotels until next Saturday, if not longer.

Yang, along with her husband and child, are staying at a four-star hotel paid out of their own pocket. The family is eating pot noodles every day to avoid spending more on food.

"This is the worst holiday of my life," Yang, who is in her 40s and lives in Jiangxi province in southern China, told Reuters on Sunday.

Sanya reported 689 symptomatic and 282 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. Other cities around Hainan province, including Danzhou, Dongfang, Lingshui, and Lingao, have all reported over a dozen cases in the same period.

On Saturday, the sale of rail tickets out of Sanya was suspended, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the national operator, and more than 80% of flights to and from Sanya had been cancelled, according to data provider Variflight.

Hainan has been closed to overseas tourists for the past two and half years since China, in response to the pandemic, stopped issuing tourist visas and implemented strict quarantine rules.

Sanya authorities have said that stranded tourists can leave the island starting next Saturday, provided they have done five COVID tests and obtained negative results for all of them.

However, Yang said the waiting times for test results have been long, prompting her to get multiple tests a day.

"We don't know who to go to, and the internet only has positive news about Sanya, such as... the Sanya municipal government has properly resettled the 80,000 stranded tourists... as if the whole country thinks that (we) are not victims, but beneficiaries," she said.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Martin Quin Pollard and Eduardo Baptista


© Reuters 2022
All news about NOODLES & COMPANY
08:20aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:18aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08/02Indonesia's National Wholesale Price Index Edges Up in July
MT
07/28BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Noodles & Company to $5 From $7, Maintains Market P..
MT
07/28NOODLES MPANY : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 28, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Noodles & Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27NOODLES MPANY : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/27NOODLES & CO. : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27Earnings Flash (NDLS) NOODLES & COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $131.1M
MT
07/27Earnings Flash (NDLS) NOODLES & COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $0.05
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOODLES & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 498 M - -
Net income 2022 0,02 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 425x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart NOODLES & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Noodles & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOODLES & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 8,40 $
Spread / Average Target 73,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David James Boennighausen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Lukach Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey W. Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Corey Kline Director-Information Technology
Brad West Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOODLES & COMPANY-46.53%222
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.77%190 720
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-8.44%44 445
YUM BRANDS-13.57%33 769
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-3.43%20 215
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.80%18 222