Noon Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2023
05/31/2023 | 12:28am EDT
CONTENTS
Corporate Information
Directors' Review
Auditor's Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Directors' Review (Urdu)
2-3
4-6
7
8-9
10
11
12
13-20
21-24
CORPORATE INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. K. Iqbal Talib
Chairman
Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)
Chief Executive / Director
Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon
(Executive Director)
Syed Ali Raza
(Non- Executive Director)
Mr. Irfan Ahmed
(Non- Executive Director)
Mr. Atta Ali Malik
(Non- Executive / Independent Director)
Ms. Maryam Mamdot
(Non- Executive / Independent Director)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Atta Ali Malik
Chairman
Syed Ali Raza
Member
Ms. Maryam Mamdot
Member
HR & R COMMITTEE
Syed Ali Raza
Chairman
Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon
Member
Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)
Member
TECHNICAL COMMITTEE
Mr. Irfan Ahmed
Chairman
Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon
Member
Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)
Member
MANAGEMENT
Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)
Chief Executive
Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon
Executive Director
Mr. Rizwan Sohail (FCA)
Chief Financial Officer
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Nasir Iqbal Ansari
HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT
Muhammad Ashfaq (FCMA)
AUDITORS
Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.,
Chartered Accountants
LEGAL ADVISERS
Hassan & Hassan (Advocates)
BANKERS
Askari Bank Limited
Bank Alfalah Limited - Islamic Banking
Bank Islami Pakistan Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited
Habib Bank Limited - Islamic Banking
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Samba Bank Limited
United Bank Limited
2
REGISTERED OFFICE
66-Garden Block,
New Garden Town,
Lahore.
Tel. (042) 35831462-3,
E-mail: noonshr@brain.net.pk
noonshr66@gmail.com
SHARES REGISTRAR
Corplink (Pvt.) Limited
Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial,
Model Town, Lahore.
Tel. # (042) 35839182, 35916714, 35916719
Fax # (042) 35869037
E-mail: shares@corplink.com.pk
Website: www.corplink.com.pk
MILLS
Bhalwal, District Sargodha.
WEBSITE
www.noonsugar.com
3
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
DEAR MEMBERS
The Directors of Noon Sugar Mills Limited are pleased to present the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on March 31st, 2023.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
A comparison of the financial results for the half year ended March 31st, 2023, as against March
31st, 2022, is as follows:
Half Year Ended
March 31st
2023
2022
---Rupees in million---
Net Sales
3,581
5,079
Gross profit
732
569
Earnings before tax
175
243
Taxation
(41)
(57)
Earnings after tax
134
187
- - - - Rupees - - - -
Basic earnings per share
8.10
11.31
During the reporting period, the sales revenue of the Company was Rs.3,581 million, as compared to Rs.5,079 million for the corresponding period of last year. Gross profit was Rs.732 million as compared to Rs.569 million in the corresponding period. Despite a substantial improvement in gross profit during the period under review, the profit after taxation was Rs.134 million against Rs.187 million in the same period last year, reflecting mainly a phenomenal increase in financial cost, resulting in a reduced earnings per share of Rs.8.10, as compared to Rs.11.31 per share in the corresponding period, last year.
OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Sugar Division
The operational performance of the Sugar segment for the period under review, with comparative statistics of the corresponding period, are tabulated below:
Half Year Ended
March 31st
2023
2022
---Rupees in million---
Operating Period
Days
101
134
Cane Crushed
M. Tons
807,367
1,073,285
Sugar Produced
M. Tons
75,717
99,395
Average Sucrose Recovery
%age
9.37
9.32
Molasses Recovery
%age
4.49
4.51
Molasses Produced
M. Tons
36,281
47,404
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.