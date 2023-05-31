Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Noon Sugar Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NONS   PK0010501010

NOON SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(NONS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
48.50 PKR   -3.00%
Noon Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/11Noon Sugar Mills Limited Appoints Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan as Chief Executive Officer
CI
01/30Noon Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended on 31-12-2022
PU
Noon Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended March 31, 2023

05/31/2023 | 12:28am EDT
CONTENTS

Corporate Information

Directors' Review

Auditor's Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Directors' Review (Urdu)

2-3

4-6

7

8-9

10

11

12

13-20

21-24

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. K. Iqbal Talib

Chairman

Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)

Chief Executive / Director

Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon

(Executive Director)

Syed Ali Raza

(Non- Executive Director)

Mr. Irfan Ahmed

(Non- Executive Director)

Mr. Atta Ali Malik

(Non- Executive / Independent Director)

Ms. Maryam Mamdot

(Non- Executive / Independent Director)

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Atta Ali Malik

Chairman

Syed Ali Raza

Member

Ms. Maryam Mamdot

Member

HR & R COMMITTEE

Syed Ali Raza

Chairman

Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon

Member

Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)

Member

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE

Mr. Irfan Ahmed

Chairman

Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon

Member

Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)

Member

MANAGEMENT

Lt Col Abdul Khaliq Khan (Retd)

Chief Executive

Mr. Saif Ullah Khan Noon

Executive Director

Mr. Rizwan Sohail (FCA)

Chief Financial Officer

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Nasir Iqbal Ansari

HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT

Muhammad Ashfaq (FCMA)

AUDITORS

Shinewing Hameed Chaudhri & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

LEGAL ADVISERS

Hassan & Hassan (Advocates)

BANKERS

Askari Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited - Islamic Banking

Bank Islami Pakistan Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

Habib Bank Limited - Islamic Banking

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Samba Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

2

REGISTERED OFFICE

66-Garden Block,

New Garden Town,

Lahore.

Tel. (042) 35831462-3,

E-mail: noonshr@brain.net.pk

noonshr66@gmail.com

SHARES REGISTRAR

Corplink (Pvt.) Limited

Wings Arcade, 1-K Commercial,

Model Town, Lahore.

Tel. # (042) 35839182, 35916714, 35916719

Fax # (042) 35869037

E-mail: shares@corplink.com.pk

Website: www.corplink.com.pk

MILLS

Bhalwal, District Sargodha.

WEBSITE

www.noonsugar.com

3

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

DEAR MEMBERS

The Directors of Noon Sugar Mills Limited are pleased to present the condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the half year ended on March 31st, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

A comparison of the financial results for the half year ended March 31st, 2023, as against March

31st, 2022, is as follows:

Half Year Ended

March 31st

2023

2022

---Rupees in million---

Net Sales

3,581

5,079

Gross profit

732

569

Earnings before tax

175

243

Taxation

(41)

(57)

Earnings after tax

134

187

- - - - Rupees - - - -

Basic earnings per share

8.10

11.31

During the reporting period, the sales revenue of the Company was Rs.3,581 million, as compared to Rs.5,079 million for the corresponding period of last year. Gross profit was Rs.732 million as compared to Rs.569 million in the corresponding period. Despite a substantial improvement in gross profit during the period under review, the profit after taxation was Rs.134 million against Rs.187 million in the same period last year, reflecting mainly a phenomenal increase in financial cost, resulting in a reduced earnings per share of Rs.8.10, as compared to Rs.11.31 per share in the corresponding period, last year.

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Sugar Division

The operational performance of the Sugar segment for the period under review, with comparative statistics of the corresponding period, are tabulated below:

Half Year Ended

March 31st

2023

2022

---Rupees in million---

Operating Period

Days

101

134

Cane Crushed

M. Tons

807,367

1,073,285

Sugar Produced

M. Tons

75,717

99,395

Average Sucrose Recovery

%age

9.37

9.32

Molasses Recovery

%age

4.49

4.51

Molasses Produced

M. Tons

36,281

47,404

4





Noon Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
