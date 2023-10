Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments PSC, formerly Middle East Diversified Investment Co PLC, is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that is engaged in the real estate investment and development sector. The Company's investments are geared to the development of housing, agricultural, industrial and touristic projects, as well as funding the construction of buildings and facilities. In addition, Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments PSC focuses in securities investments and portfolio management. The Company holds interest in Al-Risafa Housing Projects Company, which is engaged in real estate development activities, such as in the purchase of lands and in the construction of residential apartments.