NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

PM 02:49:43 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-03-2024 02:49:43 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of NOOR

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-03-10 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS was

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

held on 12:00 On 10-03-2024 at Zoom

ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ

(https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81909357234), the

ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81909357234)

shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was

%85.165 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ

85.165%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 27-08-

2023-08-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2023

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2023

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2023

2023-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023

2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and

(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

(person) as Board of Directors

Electing the following as a Board of Directors:

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Name

Nationality

-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ

ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ

ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Naser Abdul Mohsen

Non-Jordanian

Muhammad Ali Al Mari

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ

Haider Abdul Rahman

Jordanian

Abdullah Al Majali

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ

ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ

Ziad Shukri Boutros Al

Jordanian

Salaita

ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

ﺱﺮﻄﺑ ﻱﺮﻜﺷ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ

ﺔﻄﻳﻼﺴﻟﺍ

Name of Company

No of Seats

ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

2

2

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

First: A new Board of Directors was elected by acclamation

ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟﻭ ﺔﻴﻛﺰﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ ﻢﺗ :ًﻻﻭﺃ

ﻦﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺎﻬﻠﺜﻤﻳﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻡﺇ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺇ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺩﺎﻗ

for a period of the next four years as follows: NCM

/ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ . ﻢﻴﻫﺩﻮﺑﺍ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ،ﻱﻭﺍﺰﻐﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ :ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Investments is represented by: Mr. Ali Al-Ghazawi, Mr.

ﺭﺪﻴﺣ.ﺩ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ

Marwan Abu Dhim. Mr. Nasser Abdul Mohsen Al Marri,

ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻄﻳﻼﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ

Member of the Board of Directors Mr. Dr. Haider Al-Majali

ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ :ًﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

is an independent member of the Board of Directors Mr.

ﻦﻋ ًﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻢﺗ

Ziad Al Salaita is an independent member of the Board of

ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗﻭ (ﻙ.ﻡ .ﺵ) ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺇ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ

Directors Second: The General Assembly unanimously

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ % 82.9809

approved what was proposed by Mr. Nasser Abdul Mohsen

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (171) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Al Marri, representing NCM Investment Company (K.S.C.),

ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺃ - :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

which owns a shareholding percentage of 82.9809% of the

ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2023/12/31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

total capital shares, adding a new item to the agenda in

ﻊﻗﺍﻮﺑ ﻱﺃ ًﺍﺪﺣﺍﻭ ًﺎﻴﻧﺩﺭﺍ ًﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ

accordance with the provisions of Article (171) of the

Company Law, as follows: - Proposing the distribution of

ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 100,000

ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

cash dividends for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2023 at

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ

a rate of 10% of the nominal value of the share, which

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺠﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ

amounts to one Jordanian dinar, i.e. 100,000 Jordanian

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺎﻤﻛ :ﺎﺜﻟﺎﺛ .ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ

dinars (one hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) out of the

ﻞﻜﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 5,000 ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺓﺂﻓﺎﻜﻣ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺢﻨﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ

company's total capital, which amounts to 1,000,000

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Jordanian dinars. (One hundred thousand Jordanian dinars)

of the company's total capital, which amounts to 1,000,000

Jordanian dinars, for shareholders registered in the

shareholder registry, each according to the percentage of his

contribution as it is on the date of the meeting. Third: The

General Assembly also agreed to grant members of the

Board of Directors a reward of 5,000 Jordanian dinars for

each member of the Board of Directors.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

