NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR
ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
PM 02:49:43 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 10-03-2024 02:49:43 PM
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly
Meeting
The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of NOOR
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-03-10 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ
CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS was
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
held on 12:00 On 10-03-2024 at Zoom
ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ
(https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81909357234), the
ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81909357234)
shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was
%85.165 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ
85.165%
-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ
The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-
Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which was held on 27-08-
2023-08-27 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ
2023
Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors
ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
specified date
Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
2023
Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
on its financial statements
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its
ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ended on
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on
-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ
31-12-2023
2023-12
Subject: Discharging the board's members from their
ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
liabilities in respect of the financial year ended
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ
Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2023
2023-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Subject: Electing the following members (legal entity) and
(ﻲﻌﻴﺒﻃ ﺺﺨﺷ/ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
(person) as Board of Directors
Electing the following as a Board of Directors:
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
Name
Nationality
-:ﻢﻫﺅﺎﻤﺳﺍ
ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺠﻟﺍ
ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Naser Abdul Mohsen
Non-Jordanian
Muhammad Ali Al Mari
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺮﻴﻏ
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ
ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ
Haider Abdul Rahman
Jordanian
Abdullah Al Majali
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﻪﻠﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻦﻤﺣﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺭﺪﻴﺣ
ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ
Ziad Shukri Boutros Al
Jordanian
Salaita
ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
ﺱﺮﻄﺑ ﻱﺮﻜﺷ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ
ﺔﻄﻳﻼﺴﻟﺍ
Name of Company
No of Seats
ﺪﻋﺎﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﺪﻋ
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
2
2
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the
ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ
directors to determine their fees
Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors
ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2024.And
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan
authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2024-12-31
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Other:
:ﺮﺧﺁ
First: A new Board of Directors was elected by acclamation
ﺕﺍﻮﻨﺳ ﻊﺑﺭﺍ ﺓﺪﻤﻟﻭ ﺔﻴﻛﺰﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ ﻢﺗ :ًﻻﻭﺃ
ﻦﻣ ﻞﻛ ﺎﻬﻠﺜﻤﻳﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﻡﺇ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺇ :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺩﺎﻗ
for a period of the next four years as follows: NCM
/ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ . ﻢﻴﻫﺩﻮﺑﺍ ﻥﺍﻭﺮﻣ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ،ﻱﻭﺍﺰﻐﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻋ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ :ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Investments is represented by: Mr. Ali Al-Ghazawi, Mr.
ﺭﺪﻴﺣ.ﺩ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ
Marwan Abu Dhim. Mr. Nasser Abdul Mohsen Al Marri,
ﻮﻀﻋ ﺔﻄﻳﻼﺴﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻳﺯ / ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻲﻟﺎﺠﻤﻟﺍ
Member of the Board of Directors Mr. Dr. Haider Al-Majali
ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ :ًﺎﻴﻧﺎﺛ ﻞﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
is an independent member of the Board of Directors Mr.
ﻦﻋ ًﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻱﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺔﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻢﺗ
Ziad Al Salaita is an independent member of the Board of
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﻚﻠﺘﻤﺗﻭ (ﻙ.ﻡ .ﺵ) ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺇ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ
Directors Second: The General Assembly unanimously
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺪﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻢﻬﺳﺃ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ % 82.9809
approved what was proposed by Mr. Nasser Abdul Mohsen
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ (171) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ًﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
Al Marri, representing NCM Investment Company (K.S.C.),
ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺃ - :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
which owns a shareholding percentage of 82.9809% of the
ﺔﻤﻴﻘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ %10 ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑ 2023/12/31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
total capital shares, adding a new item to the agenda in
ﻊﻗﺍﻮﺑ ﻱﺃ ًﺍﺪﺣﺍﻭ ًﺎﻴﻧﺩﺭﺍ ًﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻪﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﻻﺍ
accordance with the provisions of Article (171) of the
NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
Company Law, as follows: - Proposing the distribution of
ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 100,000
ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
cash dividends for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2023 at
ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ
a rate of 10% of the nominal value of the share, which
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺠﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ
amounts to one Jordanian dinar, i.e. 100,000 Jordanian
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺎﻤﻛ :ﺎﺜﻟﺎﺛ .ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ
dinars (one hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) out of the
ﻞﻜﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 5,000 ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺓﺂﻓﺎﻜﻣ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺢﻨﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ
company's total capital, which amounts to 1,000,000
.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Jordanian dinars. (One hundred thousand Jordanian dinars)
of the company's total capital, which amounts to 1,000,000
Jordanian dinars, for shareholders registered in the
shareholder registry, each according to the percentage of his
contribution as it is on the date of the meeting. Third: The
General Assembly also agreed to grant members of the
Board of Directors a reward of 5,000 Jordanian dinars for
each member of the Board of Directors.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
