NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

Company Law, as follows: - Proposing the distribution of ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 100,000

ﻦﻣ (ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻒﻟﺃ ﺔﺋﺎﻣ) .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

cash dividends for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2023 at

ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ،ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1,000,000 ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﺇ

a rate of 10% of the nominal value of the share, which

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﺠﺳ ﻲﻓ ﻦﻴﻠﺠﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ

amounts to one Jordanian dinar, i.e. 100,000 Jordanian

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺎﻤﻛ :ﺎﺜﻟﺎﺛ .ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻲﻫ ﺎﻤﻛ ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ

dinars (one hundred thousand Jordanian dinars) out of the

ﻞﻜﻟ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 5,000 ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺓﺂﻓﺎﻜﻣ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺢﻨﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﻦﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Jordanian dinars, for shareholders registered in the

shareholder registry, each according to the percentage of his

contribution as it is on the date of the meeting. Third: The

General Assembly also agreed to grant members of the

Board of Directors a reward of 5,000 Jordanian dinars for

each member of the Board of Directors.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ