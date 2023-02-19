Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCMD   JO3124511010

NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

(NCMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
1.770 JOD   -0.56%
01:50aNoor Capital Markets For Diversified Investments : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-02-19
PU
02/09Noor Capital Markets For Diversified Investments : G.a (ncmd) 2023 02 09
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-02-19

02/19/2023 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

AM 09:29:15 2023-02-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 19-02-2023 09:29:15 AM

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of NOOR

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS was

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-02-16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ

held on 12:00 On 16-02-2023 at Visual and electronic

ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ

means of communication https. The shareholders

.% 82 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ https://us02web.z

participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 82%.

Subject: Merger

ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The General Assembly approved the merger of the

ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

company with Noor Al Mal where NCM INVESTMENT is

ﻥﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﺻﺭﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ

the resulted company

.ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

It was approved unanimously to re-estimate the

ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ

companies' assets and liabilities, the opening budget of

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺣﺎﺘﺘﻓﻻﺍ

the new company, etc. The company's financial

2022/03/31

statements were approved as of 03/31/2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments PSC published this content on 19 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2023 06:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
01:50aNoor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-02-19
PU
02/09Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : G.a (ncmd) 2023 02 09
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Third..
CI
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2022 10 06
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2022 09 28
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2022-08-11
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2022-08-11
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2022-03-30
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
2022Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2022 03 23
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,52 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net income 2021 0,32 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net cash 2021 0,71 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,26x
Yield 2021 9,54%
Capitalization 1,77 M 2,49 M 2,49 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,92x
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 7,44%
Chart NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ezam Mohamed Moaen Beshtawi Chief Financial Officer
Naser Abdul Mohsen Ali Al-Merri Chairman
Haider Abdulrahman Abdullah Majali Vice Chairman
Marwan Hashim Hussain Abu Dhaim Non-Independent Director
Ziad Shukri Butros Al Salaitah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS5.99%2
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.84%40 965
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.14%32 451
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.56%27 429
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.86%26 146
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.85%22 863