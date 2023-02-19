Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-02-19

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR
ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
AM 09:29:15 2023-02-19 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 19-02-2023 09:29:15 AM
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of NOOR
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS was
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-02-16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ
held on 12:00 On 16-02-2023 at Visual and electronic
ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ
means of communication https. The shareholders
.% 82 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ https://us02web.z
participation in the General Assembly Meeting was 82%.
Subject: Merger
|
ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
The General Assembly approved the merger of the
ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
company with Noor Al Mal where NCM INVESTMENT is
ﻥﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﺗ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﺻﺭﻮﺒﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ
the resulted company
.ﺝﺎﻣﺪﻧﻻﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﺠﺗﺎﻨﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻫ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
|
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
|
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
|
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Subject: Other
ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
It was approved unanimously to re-estimate the
ﺔﻴﻧﺍﺰﻴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺎﻬﺗﺎﺑﻮﻠﻄﻣﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺗ
companies' assets and liabilities, the opening budget of
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺋﺍﻮﻘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺦﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺣﺎﺘﺘﻓﻻﺍ
the new company, etc. The company's financial
2022/03/31
statements were approved as of 03/31/2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ
ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
