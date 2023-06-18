Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 06 18

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Amman Stock Exchange
|
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
|
Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR
|
ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
|
PM 02:07:37 2023-06-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
|
Date: 18-06-2023 02:07:37 PM
|
ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Subject: Financial statements for the previous year
|
|
|
|
On 03/11/2023, Noor Capital Markets for Multiple
|
ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺘﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺪﻘﺗ 2023/03/11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺐﻠﻄﺑ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
|
Investments submitted a request to hold an ordinary
|
ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ
|
general assembly meeting to the Ministry of Industry and
|
2023/03/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻻﺇ ،2022 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
|
Trade to approve the company's financial statements for
|
ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﻦﻴﺣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ
|
the fiscal year ending in 2022, but the Ministry on
|
.ﺞﻣﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ
|
03/12/2023 postponed consideration of the company's
|
|
request until Completion of the merger procedures.
|
|
|
|
11-03-2023
|
11-03-2023
|
|
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
|
Chairman of Board of Directors
|
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
|
User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ
|
ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
|
|
|