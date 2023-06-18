Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCMD   JO3124511010

NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

(NCMD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
1.850 JOD   +1.09%
07:27aNoor Capital Markets For Diversified Investments : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 06 18
PU
04/30Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/05Noor Capital Markets For Diversified Investments : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-04-05
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 06 18

06/18/2023 | 07:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR

ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

PM 02:07:37 2023-06-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 18-06-2023 02:07:37 PM

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻌﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Financial statements for the previous year

On 03/11/2023, Noor Capital Markets for Multiple

ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺘﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻣﺪﻘﺗ 2023/03/11 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻋ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﺐﻠﻄﺑ ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Investments submitted a request to hold an ordinary

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻭ

general assembly meeting to the Ministry of Industry and

2023/03/12 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺯﻮﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻻﺇ ،2022 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Trade to approve the company's financial statements for

ﻦﻣ ﺀﺎﻬﺘﻧﺍ ﻦﻴﺣ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺐﻠﻃ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺘﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ

the fiscal year ending in 2022, but the Ministry on

.ﺞﻣﺪﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﺇ

03/12/2023 postponed consideration of the company's

request until Completion of the merger procedures.

11-03-2023

11-03-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ

ﻱﻭﺎﺘﺸﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﻋ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments PSC published this content on 18 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2023 11:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
07:27aNoor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 06 18
PU
04/30Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the First..
CI
04/05Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-04-05
PU
03/28Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : G.a (ncmd) 2023 03 28
PU
03/19Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 03 19
PU
03/12Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Disclosure (NCMD) 2023 03 12
PU
02/19Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : Assembly Decision-(NCMD)-2023-02-19
PU
02/13Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
02/09Noor Capital Markets For Diversified : G.a (ncmd) 2023 02 09
PU
2022Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Reports Earnings Results for the Third..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,52 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
Net income 2022 0,19 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net cash 2022 0,41 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,85 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 7,44%
Chart NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
Duration : Period :
Noor Capital Markets for Diversified Investments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ezam Mohamed Moaen Beshtawi Chief Financial Officer
Naser Abdul Mohsen Ali Al-Merri Chairman
Haider Abdulrahman Abdullah Majali Vice Chairman
Marwan Hashim Hussain Abu Dhaim Non-Independent Director
Ziad Shukri Butros Al Salaitah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOOR CAPITAL MARKETS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS10.78%3
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%37 944
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.48%31 140
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.01%25 080
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.44%22 765
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.18%20 382
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer