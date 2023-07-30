NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS
ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Postponement of the General Assembly meetings
Postponement of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General
ﺭﺮﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ
ﺖﻤﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺗﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻟﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ 2023/15/08 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻫﺪﻘﻋ
Assembly meetings scheduled to be held on 15/08/2023
ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻊﻣ
Based on the phone call that took place with the
ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ
Companies Controller General to amend the agenda of
ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺇ -:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ
the Extraordinary General Assembly by adding new items
ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻘﺒﻟﺍ :ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ
as follows: Adding new items to the extraordinary general
ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ
assembly meeting. FS1 Maintaining the decision to
ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻥﻮﻜﻳﻭ 2022-3-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ
abandon the capital increase, , which was held on 3-29-
ﻦﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ) ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻹﺍ
2022. Within the decisions of the Extraordinary General
ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻮﻫﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ
Assembly held on 6-30-2020 and approved by His
2020-6-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply on
ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ
8-9-2020 AD in advance, which is: • Increasing the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ • :ﻮﻫﻭ ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﻡ2020-8-9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
company's authorized capital from 1 million Jordanian
ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 10 ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ / ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 1 ﻦﻣ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
dinars / share to 10 million Jordanian dinars / share, by
ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺇ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 9 ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ
issuing 9 million shares with a nominal value of one dinar
ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﻃ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
per share, provided that they are offered through the
ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ
public offer, and in the event that the shares are not
ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (.ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﺎﻫﺍﺮﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻄﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻣ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
covered, the board of directors is delegated To cover the
ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ًﺎﻴﺋﺎﻬﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ
unsubscribed shares in the manner he deems appropriate.
ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺤﺑ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﺻﺭﻮﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ
S2: discussing the decision to cancel the decision to finally
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﻭ
merge the company with Noor Al-Mal for Financial
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .(2022/3/29)
Brokerage and Foreign Exchanges LLC, according to what
ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻰﻟﺇ ﺞﻣﺪﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﺳ ﻥﺎﻛ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ
was stated in the extraordinary meeting of the General
ﻢﺳﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﺑﻭ ﻩﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ (ﺔﺻﺎﺧ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ
Assembly held on (3/29/2022). T3: discussing the
ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
decision to amend the new name of the company, which
ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻊﻣ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ
would have become after the merger to (NCM Investment
ﺎﻤﺑ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ
Company - Jordan company), keeping the name of the
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺺﺨﻳ
company as it is. F4: Discussing the amendment to the
ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺏﻮﻨﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ
articles of association and the articles of association with
ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﺹﺎﺼﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ
the decision to reduce the authorized capital and cancel
ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺏﻮﻨﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ
the amendment to the contract and articles of association
.ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ
with regard to the decision to merge the company, amend
the name of the company, and authorize the board of
directors or whoever acts on its behalf to complete the
necessary procedures in the relevant government
departments. F5: complete the necessary legal
procedures in accordance with the rules.
