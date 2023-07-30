NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NOOR CAPITAL MARKTS FOR ﺓﺩﺪﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻺﻟ ﺲﺘﻛﺭﺎﻣ ﻝﺎﺘﻴﺑﺎﻛ ﺭﻮﻧ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENTS AM 10:55:43 2023-07-30 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 30-07-2023 10:55:43 AM ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Postponement of the General Assembly meetings

Postponement of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General ﺭﺮﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﻲﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻞﻴﺟﺄﺗ

ﺖﻤﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻔﺗﺎﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻟﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ًﺍﺀﺎﻨﺑ 2023/15/08 ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻫﺪﻘﻋ

Assembly meetings scheduled to be held on 15/08/2023

ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻋ ﺐﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﻊﻣ

Based on the phone call that took place with the

ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺈﺑ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ

Companies Controller General to amend the agenda of

ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺇ -:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ

the Extraordinary General Assembly by adding new items

ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻘﺒﻟﺍ :ﻝﻭﻷﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

as follows: Adding new items to the extraordinary general

ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ

assembly meeting. FS1 Maintaining the decision to

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻤﻛ ﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺺﻧ ﻥﻮﻜﻳﻭ 2022-3-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻋ

abandon the capital increase, , which was held on 3-29-

ﻦﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻹﺎﺑ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ) ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻹﺍ

2022. Within the decisions of the Extraordinary General

ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺪﻨﺑ ﻮﻫﻭ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻦﻋ ﻝﻭﺪﻌﻟﺍ

Assembly held on 6-30-2020 and approved by His

2020-6-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺩﻮﻘﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

Excellency the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply on

ﻦﻳﻮﻤﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺎﺠﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺯﻭ ﻲﻟﺎﻌﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍﻭ

8-9-2020 AD in advance, which is: • Increasing the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻣ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ • :ﻮﻫﻭ ﺎﻘﺒﺴﻣ ﻡ2020-8-9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

company's authorized capital from 1 million Jordanian

ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 10 ﻰﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳ / ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 1 ﻦﻣ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

dinars / share to 10 million Jordanian dinars / share, by

ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺇ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ 9 ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻢﻬﺳ/ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

issuing 9 million shares with a nominal value of one dinar

ﻡﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺽﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﻃ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻥﺃ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺴﻠﻟ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

per share, provided that they are offered through the

ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻬﺳﻷﺍ ﺔﻴﻄﻐﺗ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓﻭ

public offer, and in the event that the shares are not

ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (.ﺔﺒﺳﺎﻨﻣ ﺎﻫﺍﺮﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻘﻳﺮﻄﻟﺎﺑ ﺎﻬﺑ ﺐﺘﺘﻜﻣ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

covered, the board of directors is delegated To cover the

ﺭﻮﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻊﻣ ًﺎﻴﺋﺎﻬﻧ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﻲﻧﺎﺜﻟﺍ

unsubscribed shares in the manner he deems appropriate.

ﺎﻣ ﺐﺴﺤﺑ ﻡ.ﻡ.ﺫ ﺔﻴﺒﻨﺟﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﺻﺭﻮﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻠﻟ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ

S2: discussing the decision to cancel the decision to finally

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻐﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺩﺭﻭ

merge the company with Noor Al-Mal for Financial

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﺚﻟﺎﺜﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .(2022/3/29)

Brokerage and Foreign Exchanges LLC, according to what

ﻡﺍ ﻲﺳ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ) ﻰﻟﺇ ﺞﻣﺪﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﺳ ﻥﺎﻛ ﻱﺬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ

was stated in the extraordinary meeting of the General

ﻢﺳﺍ ﺀﺎﻘﺑﻭ ﻩﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ (ﺔﺻﺎﺧ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ - ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Assembly held on (3/29/2022). T3: discussing the

ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

decision to amend the new name of the company, which

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺃﺭ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺗ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻊﻣ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ

would have become after the merger to (NCM Investment

ﺎﻤﺑ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺀﺎﻐﻟﺇﻭ ﻪﺑ ﺡﺮﺼﻤﻟﺍ

Company - Jordan company), keeping the name of the

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺞﻣﺩ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺺﺨﻳ

company as it is. F4: Discussing the amendment to the

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺏﻮﻨﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ

articles of association and the articles of association with

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ :ﺲﻣﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ .ﺹﺎﺼﺘﺧﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺫ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻜﺤﻟﺍ ﺮﺋﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ

the decision to reduce the authorized capital and cancel

ﻝﺎﻤﻜﺘﺳﺎﺑ ﻪﻨﻋ ﺏﻮﻨﻳ ﻦﻣ ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

the amendment to the contract and articles of association

.ﻝﻮﺻﻷﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻣﺯﻼﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺀﺍﺮﺟﻹﺍ

with regard to the decision to merge the company, amend

the name of the company, and authorize the board of

directors or whoever acts on its behalf to complete the

necessary procedures in the relevant government

departments. F5: complete the necessary legal