Noor Financial Investment Co KPSC (Noor) is a Kuwait-based public shareholding company engaged in the investment and financial activities in Kuwait, the Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets. The Company offers its services through four divisions, namely Investment Banking, Asset Management, Risk Management, and Corporate Governance. The Company offers a range of products and services, including advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and underwriting, managing proprietary and client portfolios of quoted and unquoted securities, real estate and funds. The Company is a subsidiary of National Industries Group Holding SAK. In Aug, 2013, the Company divested its stake in Noor Kuwait LBO Fund LP. In December, 2013, the Company divested its shares in Pakistan-based Meezan Bank Ltd (MBL), representing 49% of MBL's share capital.

Sector Diversified Investment Services