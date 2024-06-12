NorAm Drilling AS - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting

Oslo, Norway, June 12, 2024



Please find enclosed the minutes from the Annual General Meeting held on June

11, 2024.



For further queries, please contact:

Marius Furuly, Director of IR and Strategy

Tel: +47 90626191



About NorAm Drilling

NorAm Drilling owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs

upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is

the largest oil producing region in North America. NorAm Drilling is debt free

and has industry leading operating margins. The Company has a full pay-out

dividend strategy, targeting frequent cash distributions in a profitable market.



