NorAm Drilling : Minutes from the Annual General Meeting
June 12, 2024 at 04:03 am EDT
Share
NorAm Drilling AS - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting
12 Jun 2024 09:55 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
NorAm Drilling AS
Oslo, Norway, June 12, 2024
Please find enclosed the minutes from the Annual General Meeting held on June
11, 2024.
For further queries, please contact:
Marius Furuly, Director of IR and Strategy
Tel: +47 90626191
About NorAm Drilling
NorAm Drilling owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs
upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is
the largest oil producing region in North America. NorAm Drilling is debt free
and has industry leading operating margins. The Company has a full pay-out
dividend strategy, targeting frequent cash distributions in a profitable market.
www.noramdrilling.com
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621247_NorAm Drilling AS - AGM 2024 minutes.pdf
Source
NorAm Drilling AS
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
Company Name
NORAM DRILLING AS
ISIN
NO0010360019
Symbol
NORAM
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
NorAm Drilling Company AS published this content on
12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 June 2024 08:02:01 UTC.
Noram Drilling AS, formerly NorAm Drilling Company AS, is a Norway-based drilling operator. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is the biggest oil producing region in North America. These rigs are designed to combine the cost efficiency of a compact rig with the versatility of different rig classes, enabling the rigs to cover a broad range of wells for both liquids and gas. NorAm focuses solely on the US land drilling market and has established a solid foothold in the lower US, with operating experience in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. All eleven rigs are operating in Texas in the Permian Basin.