12 Jun 2024 09:55 CEST

NorAm Drilling AS

Oslo, Norway, June 12, 2024

Please find enclosed the minutes from the Annual General Meeting held on June
11, 2024.

For further queries, please contact:
Marius Furuly, Director of IR and Strategy
Tel: +47 90626191

About NorAm Drilling
NorAm Drilling owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs
upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is
the largest oil producing region in North America. NorAm Drilling is debt free
and has industry leading operating margins. The Company has a full pay-out
dividend strategy, targeting frequent cash distributions in a profitable market.

www.noramdrilling.com

NorAm Drilling AS

Oslo Børs Newspoint

NORAM DRILLING AS

NO0010360019

NORAM

Euronext Growth

