NorAm Drilling : Invitation to Q3 2022 results presentation and conference call

Oslo, Norway, November 14, 2022

NorAm Drilling AS plans to release its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 21, 2022 after market close.

In connection with the release, the Company invites investors and analysts to a live presentation and Q&A on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 09:00 AM (EST) / 3:00 PM (CET).

Follow the link to access the presentation: bit.ly/NorAmQ3

To add the presentation to your calendar: bit.ly/NorAmQ3CalendarInvite

Relevant presentation material will on the same day be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.noramdrilling.com.

For further queries, please contact:

Marius Furuly, Director of IR and Strategy

Tel: +47 90626191

About NorAm Drilling

NorAm Drilling owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is the largest oil producing region in North America. NorAm Drilling is debt free and has industry leading operating margins. The Company will have a full pay-out dividend strategy, targeting frequent cash distributions in a raising market.

www.noramdrilling.com