    NORAM   NO0010360019

NORAM DRILLING AS

(NORAM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
57.00 NOK   +0.37%
01:35pNoram Drilling : Invitation to Q3 2022 results presentation and conference call
PU
11/07Norway's NorAm Drilling Partially Exercises Brownshoe Option To Sell Shares Under Private Placement
MT
10/20Noram Drilling : PDMR Notifications
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorAm Drilling : Invitation to Q3 2022 results presentation and conference call

11/14/2022 | 01:35pm EST
Oslo, Norway, November 14, 2022

NorAm Drilling AS plans to release its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 21, 2022 after market close.

In connection with the release, the Company invites investors and analysts to a live presentation and Q&A on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 09:00 AM (EST) / 3:00 PM (CET).

Follow the link to access the presentation: bit.ly/NorAmQ3

To add the presentation to your calendar: bit.ly/NorAmQ3CalendarInvite

Relevant presentation material will on the same day be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.noramdrilling.com.

For further queries, please contact:
Marius Furuly, Director of IR and Strategy
Tel: +47 90626191

About NorAm Drilling
NorAm Drilling owns and operates a portfolio of eleven advanced drilling rigs upgraded to maximize drilling efficiency in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is the largest oil producing region in North America. NorAm Drilling is debt free and has industry leading operating margins. The Company will have a full pay-out dividend strategy, targeting frequent cash distributions in a raising market.

www.noramdrilling.com

Disclaimer

NorAm Drilling Company AS published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 18:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 968 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net income 2022 -35,2 M -3,54 M -3,54 M
Net cash 2022 116 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,3x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 2 450 M 245 M 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,79 NOK
Average target price 70,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Managers and Directors
Martin L. Jimmerson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Ole Bjarte Bjarte Hjertaker Chairman
Thomas Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Winther Eliassen Director
Christopher J. Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORAM DRILLING AS0.00%247
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.0.00%14 853
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED39.09%9 494
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.120.30%5 497
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC63.28%5 383
VALARIS LIMITED88.19%5 093