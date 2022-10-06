Noram Lithium : Announces Strategic Addition To The Advisory Board; Pre-Feasibility Study In Final Stages
NORAM ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ADDITION TO THE ADVISORY BOARD; PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY IN FINAL STAGES
Vancouver, British Columbia - October 6, 2022 - Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Vahid Sohrabi, Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist to the Advisory Board.
Founder and CEO Mr. MacDougall states: "As we accelerate and finalize a new updated resource model and subsequent prefeasibility study in Q4 of 2022, we are pleased to add Dr. Sohrabi to Noram's advisory board, and add further strength to our technical team in the important components of hydrogeology and geochemistry. Dr. Sohrabi, is a respected leader as a hydrogeologist/geochemist and geoscientist, and brings an extensive ESG-friendly environmental, groundwater, surface water and soil-related global expertise. We look forward to Dr. Sohrabi's significant contributions in assisting the Company with the completion of the upcoming prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies of the Zeus Lithium Deposit."
Dr. Sohrabi is a Senior Hydrogeologist/Geochemist at Ecoventure and has more than 19 years of experience in the field of environmental services in Canada and internationally. He earned his Ph.D. with a major in hydrogeology/geochemistry from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.
Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in numerous mining/oil and gas/environmental projects including different resource projects in the O&G and Mining industries. His hydro-geochemical knowledge and environmental management expertise have been instrumental in a wide array of resource projects in different stages of their lifecycle, including the design of feasibility studies of mines and mineral processing units.
More recently Dr. Sohrabi has been involved in several lithium projects and played a major role in the feasibility study of lithium brine projects in the Middle East by contributing to the field program testing design, the onsite trial management, the result evaluations and the decision- making for ongoing activities of such deposits, in addition to the final mine development planning.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. is a well-financed,development-stage junior mining company based in Vancouver, Canada.
The company's flagship asset is the Zeus lithium project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate of 363 million
tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off.
In December, 2021, a robust PEA indicated an after-tax net present value (8 per cent) of $1.3- billion (U.S.) and an internal rate of return of 31 per cent using $9,500 (U.S.) per tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long-term forecast of $14,000 (U.S.) per tonne, the PEA indicates an after-tax NPV (8 per cent) of approximately $2.67-billion (U.S.) and an IRR of 52 per cent at $14,250 (U.S.) per tonne LCE.
Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus lithium project through the development-stage level towards the completion of a prefeasibility study in Q4 2022.
