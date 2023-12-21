Noram Lithium Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023

Noram Lithium Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.92 million compared to net income of CAD 0.234323 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 4.66 million compared to net income of CAD 2.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.03 a year ago.