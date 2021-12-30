Noram Lithium : NRM - Q3 Interim Financial Statement
NORAM LITHIUM CORP
.
(formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Noram Lithium Corp. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.), (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
)
October 31
January 31
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,384,946
$
866,476
Short-term investment (note 3)
-
750,000
Other receivables
18,809
27,326
Subscriptions receivable
-
25,650
Prepaid expenses
53,141
33,315
2,456,896
1,702,767
Property and equipment
(Note 4)
17,727
58,999
Reclamation bond
18,166
18,604
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 5)
3,925,766
3,258,859
Total assets
$
6,418,555
$
5,039,229
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable (Note 8)
$
195,935
$
196,845
Accrued liabilities
87,370
93,584
Current portion of lease liability (Note 6)
6,528
50,601
289,833
341,030
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
17,111,733
14,410,008
Share subscriptions advanced (Note 7)
-
107,950
Reserves (Note 7)
7,282,372
4,855,643
Deficit
(18,265,383)
(14,675,402)
Total shareholders' equity
6,128,722
4,698,199
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,418,555
$
5,039,229
Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)
Subsequent events (note 14)
Approved on behalf of the Board:
Director "Sandy MacDougall"
"Anita Algie"
Sandy MacDougall
Anita Algie
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
1
NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the Three months ended
For the nine months ended
October 31
October 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Claims maintenance fees
$
64,742
$
64,972
$
64,742
$
64,972
Consulting and management fees with related parties (Note 8)
25,127
-
177,727
-
Consulting fees
9,460
-
128,860
-
Corporate communication
121,512
39,986
329,666
179,277
Depreciation (Note 4)
13,757
13,953
41,272
41,859
Filing and transfer agent fees
10,412
9,708
59,135
25,393
Office and administrative
11,895
13,611
64,389
36,234
Professional fees
15,365
8,902
45,148
20,795
Rent
10,203
10,226
30,610
30,307
Share based compensation
-
-
2,633,738
66,618
Travel and promotion
4,462
7,230
14,050
19,183
Loss from operations
(286,935)
(168,588)
(3,589,337)
(484,638)
Other item
Interest income
388
-
1,318
-
Interest and finance expense (Notes 6 and 8)
(287)
(1,715)
(1,962)
(9,140)
Net and comprehensive loss
$
(286,834)
$
(170,303)
$
(3,589,981)
$
(493,778)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
74,468,336
52,554,360
73,678,298
46,484,185
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
2
NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the nine months ended
October 31
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(3,589,981)
$
(493,778)
Adjustments
Depreciation
41,272
41,859
Share based compensation
2,633,738
66,618
Accretion
1,962
9,140
Foreign exchange
438
-
Non-cash working capital items
Other receivables
8,517
(2,826)
Prepaid expenses
(19,826)
(12,972)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(7,124)
(12,610)
Net cash used in operating activities
(931,004)
(404,569)
Investing activities
Redemption of (Investment in) short-term investment
750,000
(1,363,960)
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(666,907)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
83,093
(1,363,960)
Financing activities
Lease liability payments
(46,035)
(46,032)
Shares issued for cash, net of share issue costs
2,412,416
1,894,145
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,366,381
1,848,113
Change in cash
1,518,470
79,584
Cash, beginning of the period
866,476
10,868
Cash, end of the period
$
2,384,946
$
90,452
No cash was paid for interest or income taxes in the nine months ended October 31, 2021 or 2020
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
3
NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share
Number of
Subscriptions
Note
Shares
Share capital
Advanced
Reserves
Deficit
Total
Balance at January 31, 2020
42,623,482
$
10,981,618
$
-
$
1,599,875
$
(9,678,417)
$
2,903,076
Shares issued:
Private placements at $0.075
7
3,600,000
270,000
-
-
-
270,000
Options exercised at $0.07 per share
7
450,000
65,210
-
(32,210)
-
33,000
warrants exercised at $0.14 per share
7
11,376,036
1,585,645
-
-
-
1,585,645
Share based payments
7
-
-
-
66,618
-
66,618
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(493,778)
(493,778)
Balance at October 31, 2020
58,049,518
12,902,473
-
1,634,283
(10,172,195)
4,364,561
Balance at January 31, 2021
68,054,518
14,410,008
107,950
4,855,643
(14,675,402)
4,698,199
Shares issued:
Options exercised at $0.07 to $0.18 per share
7
1,715,000
466,909
(107,250)
(207,009)
-
152,650
Warrants exercised at $0.07 per share
7
1,007,273
70,509
(700)
-
-
69,809
Private placements at $0.62
7
3,709,806
2,300,080
-
-
-
2,300,080
Share issuance costs
7
-
(135,773)
-
-
-
(135,773)
Share based payments
7
-
-
-
2,633,738
-
2,633,738
Net and comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(3,589,981)
(3,589,981)
Balance at October 31, 2021
74,486,597
$
17,111,733
$
-
$
7,282,372
$
(18,265,383)
$
6,128,722
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Noram Lithium Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:46:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORAM LITHIUM CORP.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-5,00 M
-3,90 M
-3,90 M
Net cash 2021
1,57 M
1,22 M
1,22 M
P/E ratio 2021
-8,84x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
71,1 M
55,5 M
55,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,9%
Chart NORAM LITHIUM CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,94 CAD
Average target price
2,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target
182%