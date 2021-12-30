Noram Lithium : NRM - Q3 Interim Financial Statement

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Noram Lithium Corp. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.), (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Notice of No Auditor Review

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Basic and diluted loss per share

Interest and finance expense (Notes 6 and 8)

Consulting and management fees with related parties (Note 8)

For the nine months ended

For the Three months ended

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the nine months ended October 31 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Net loss $ (3,589,981) $ (493,778) Adjustments Depreciation 41,272 41,859 Share based compensation 2,633,738 66,618 Accretion 1,962 9,140 Foreign exchange 438 - Non-cash working capital items Other receivables 8,517 (2,826) Prepaid expenses (19,826) (12,972) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (7,124) (12,610) Net cash used in operating activities (931,004) (404,569) Investing activities Redemption of (Investment in) short-term investment 750,000 (1,363,960) Exploration and evaluation expenditures (666,907) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 83,093 (1,363,960) Financing activities Lease liability payments (46,035) (46,032) Shares issued for cash, net of share issue costs 2,412,416 1,894,145 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,366,381 1,848,113 Change in cash 1,518,470 79,584 Cash, beginning of the period 866,476 10,868 Cash, end of the period $ 2,384,946 $ 90,452

No cash was paid for interest or income taxes in the nine months ended October 31, 2021 or 2020

3