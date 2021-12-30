Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Noram Lithium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRM   CA65542K1030

NORAM LITHIUM CORP.

(NRM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/30 01:01:07 pm
0.95 CAD   +1.06%
12:47pNORAM LITHIUM : NRM - Q3 Interim MD&A
PU
12:47pNORAM LITHIUM : NRM - Q3 Interim Financial Statement
PU
12/02Noram Announces Appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noram Lithium : NRM - Q3 Interim Financial Statement

12/30/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORAM LITHIUM CORP.

(formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of Noram Lithium Corp. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.), (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 4.3 (3) (a) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

October 31

January 31

2021

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,384,946

$

866,476

Short-term investment (note 3)

-

750,000

Other receivables

18,809

27,326

Subscriptions receivable

-

25,650

Prepaid expenses

53,141

33,315

2,456,896

1,702,767

Property and equipment (Note 4)

17,727

58,999

Reclamation bond

18,166

18,604

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

3,925,766

3,258,859

Total assets

$

6,418,555

$

5,039,229

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable (Note 8)

$

195,935

$

196,845

Accrued liabilities

87,370

93,584

Current portion of lease liability (Note 6)

6,528

50,601

289,833

341,030

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

17,111,733

14,410,008

Share subscriptions advanced (Note 7)

-

107,950

Reserves (Note 7)

7,282,372

4,855,643

Deficit

(18,265,383)

(14,675,402)

Total shareholders' equity

6,128,722

4,698,199

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

6,418,555

$

5,039,229

Nature of operations and going concern (note 1)

Subsequent events (note 14)

Approved on behalf of the Board:

Director "Sandy MacDougall"

"Anita Algie"

Sandy MacDougall

Anita Algie

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

1

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the Three months ended

For the nine months ended

October 31

October 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Claims maintenance fees

$

64,742

$

64,972

$

64,742

$

64,972

Consulting and management fees with related parties (Note 8)

25,127

-

177,727

-

Consulting fees

9,460

-

128,860

-

Corporate communication

121,512

39,986

329,666

179,277

Depreciation (Note 4)

13,757

13,953

41,272

41,859

Filing and transfer agent fees

10,412

9,708

59,135

25,393

Office and administrative

11,895

13,611

64,389

36,234

Professional fees

15,365

8,902

45,148

20,795

Rent

10,203

10,226

30,610

30,307

Share based compensation

-

-

2,633,738

66,618

Travel and promotion

4,462

7,230

14,050

19,183

Loss from operations

(286,935)

(168,588)

(3,589,337)

(484,638)

Other item

Interest income

388

-

1,318

-

Interest and finance expense (Notes 6 and 8)

(287)

(1,715)

(1,962)

(9,140)

Net and comprehensive loss

$

(286,834)

$

(170,303)

$

(3,589,981)

$

(493,778)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

74,468,336

52,554,360

73,678,298

46,484,185

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

2

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the nine months ended

October 31

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(3,589,981)

$

(493,778)

Adjustments

Depreciation

41,272

41,859

Share based compensation

2,633,738

66,618

Accretion

1,962

9,140

Foreign exchange

438

-

Non-cash working capital items

Other receivables

8,517

(2,826)

Prepaid expenses

(19,826)

(12,972)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(7,124)

(12,610)

Net cash used in operating activities

(931,004)

(404,569)

Investing activities

Redemption of (Investment in) short-term investment

750,000

(1,363,960)

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(666,907)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

83,093

(1,363,960)

Financing activities

Lease liability payments

(46,035)

(46,032)

Shares issued for cash, net of share issue costs

2,412,416

1,894,145

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,366,381

1,848,113

Change in cash

1,518,470

79,584

Cash, beginning of the period

866,476

10,868

Cash, end of the period

$

2,384,946

$

90,452

No cash was paid for interest or income taxes in the nine months ended October 31, 2021 or 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

3

NORAM LITHIUM CORP. (formerly Noram Ventures Inc.)

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share

Number of

Subscriptions

Note

Shares

Share capital

Advanced

Reserves

Deficit

Total

Balance at January 31, 2020

42,623,482

$

10,981,618

$

-

$

1,599,875

$

(9,678,417)

$

2,903,076

Shares issued:

Private placements at $0.075

7

3,600,000

270,000

-

-

-

270,000

Options exercised at $0.07 per share

7

450,000

65,210

-

(32,210)

-

33,000

warrants exercised at $0.14 per share

7

11,376,036

1,585,645

-

-

-

1,585,645

Share based payments

7

-

-

-

66,618

-

66,618

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(493,778)

(493,778)

Balance at October 31, 2020

58,049,518

12,902,473

-

1,634,283

(10,172,195)

4,364,561

Balance at January 31, 2021

68,054,518

14,410,008

107,950

4,855,643

(14,675,402)

4,698,199

Shares issued:

Options exercised at $0.07 to $0.18 per share

7

1,715,000

466,909

(107,250)

(207,009)

-

152,650

Warrants exercised at $0.07 per share

7

1,007,273

70,509

(700)

-

-

69,809

Private placements at $0.62

7

3,709,806

2,300,080

-

-

-

2,300,080

Share issuance costs

7

-

(135,773)

-

-

-

(135,773)

Share based payments

7

-

-

-

2,633,738

-

2,633,738

Net and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(3,589,981)

(3,589,981)

Balance at October 31, 2021

74,486,597

$

17,111,733

$

-

$

7,282,372

$

(18,265,383)

$

6,128,722

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated interim financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Noram Lithium Corp. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORAM LITHIUM CORP.
12:47pNORAM LITHIUM : NRM - Q3 Interim MD&A
PU
12:47pNORAM LITHIUM : NRM - Q3 Interim Financial Statement
PU
12/02Noram Announces Appointment of President and Chief Operating Officer
AQ
12/01Noram Lithium Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer
CI
12/01Noram Lithium Corp. Announces Appointment of President
CI
09/22NORAM LITHIUM : Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit Preliminary Econo..
AQ
09/21Noram Lithium Corp. Announces New Resource Estimate for Zeus Lithium Deposit
CI
09/08Noram Lithium Corp. Appoints Adam Falkoff to its Board of Directors
CI
07/27Noram Ventures Inc will Change its Name to Noram Lithium Corp
CI
07/07Noram Ventures Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,00 M -3,90 M -3,90 M
Net cash 2021 1,57 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,1 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart NORAM LITHIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Noram Lithium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,94 CAD
Average target price 2,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 182%
Managers and Directors
Sandy J. MacDougall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Alastair Ball President & Chief Operating Officer
Anita Young Algie Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Arthur M. Brown Independent Director
Cyrus H. Driver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORAM LITHIUM CORP.76.00%52
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.61.38%61 661
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.51%47 204
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.97.06%17 250
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.56%10 467
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.32.82%4 984