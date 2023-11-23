

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.11.2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Igor Christian Last name(s): Bugarski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction of the announcement of 17 November 2023 regarding the type of transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Noratis AG

b) LEI

5299008X879D2BX3QP14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of 191,110 shares (price based on valuation as at 31 December 2023) by exercising put options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

