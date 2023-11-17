Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Igor Christian
Last name(s): Bugarski

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Noratis AG

b) LEI
5299008X879D2BX3QP14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Internet: www.noratis.de

 
87345  17.11.2023 CET/CEST

