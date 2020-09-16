Noratis AG: Noratis AG capital increase successfully placed

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

16.09.2020 / 15:46

Noratis AG capital increase successfully placed

Eschborn, 16 September 2020 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") has successfully fully placed its capital increase against cash contribution with subscription right of the existing shareholders. It has issued a total of 963,605 shares at a price of EUR 17.55 per share. The gross issuing proceeds amount to EUR 16.9m. The new shares are scheduled to be included on 21 September 2020 into trading into the existing quotation in the Scale segment at the Frankfurt Stock exchange.

The cash inflow for Noratis is to be used for the acquisition of further real properties. During the first half-year 2020 Noratis has already acquired 753 residential units including the contractually secured properties and hence extended the real estate portfolio to more than 3,000 residential units at the end of the half-year.

Within the framework of the subscription right 195,315 shares have been purchased by the shareholders. The shares not subscribed to have been fully placed during the subsequent private placement with qualified investors, whereby demand exceeded the supply. Merz Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG (Merz), the main shareholder of Noratis AG, has purchased 517,292 shares in the wake of the private placement. As a result, Merz now holds a stake of 47.7 percent in Noratis AG.

The share capital of Noratis AG has risen as a result of the capital increase to EUR 4,818,027.00. The capital measure has been accompanied by ICF BANK.

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This publication represents neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended ("Prospectus Regulation"). The public offer has ended and was made exclusively on the basis of a Securities Information Sheet which was published on the website of the company (www.noratis.de) in the "Investor Relations" section.



The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or the District of Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States of America.



This publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (other than Germany) who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation ('Qualified Investors'). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this publication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, Qualified Investors who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order'), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this publication in the European Economic Area (other than Germany) should not rely on or act upon it.



This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop

T +49 (0)69 905 505 51

E noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Germany