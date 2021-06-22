Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Noratis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUVA   DE000A2E4MK4

NORATIS AG

(NUVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

06/22/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

22.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

Eschborn, 22 June 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") enters the real estate market in Bremen, thereby already developing the third new location in 2021. The leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany had previously already purchased properties in Münster and Gelsenkirchen (both North Rhine-Westphalia) and, moreover, extended its stock in Celle (Lower Saxony).

The real estate portfolio now acquired in Bremen includes a total of 60 residential units with a total living space of around 3,700 m² as well as 20 garage and 48 outdoor parking spaces. The properties built in 1994 and 1995 consist of an apartment building with 48 apartments and 6 semi-detached houses. The transaction was brokered by Angermann Investment Advisory AG.

Bremen is the economic, cultural and educational centre of the metropolitan region Northwest. The eleventh largest German city has a positive population growth and a dynamic rental price development. The residential properties acquired by Noratis AG are located in the neighbouring Bremen districts of Farge and Blumenthal. Both districts have a good connection to the road network and public transportation, attractive shopping possibilities and nearby schools and kindergartens.

Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment of Noratis AG: "Apart from the expansion of existing portfolios, we are also permanently developing new locations. With the purchase in Bremen we, moreover, enlarge our portfolio in the metropolitan region Northwest - an attractive growth region, in which we intend to make further acquisitions."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
T +49 (0)69 905 505 51
E noratis@edicto.de
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42
60322 Frankfurt am Main


22.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Noratis AG
Hauptstraße 129
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 / 170 77 68 20
E-mail: info@noratis.de
Internet: www.noratis.de
ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4
WKN: A2E4MK
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210269

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1210269  22.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210269&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about NORATIS AG
02:31aPRESS RELEASE  : Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen
DJ
02:31aNORATIS AG : Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen
EQ
06/16PRESS RELEASE  : Noratis AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.5..
DJ
06/16NORATIS AG : Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 0.50 per share
EQ
06/08PRESS RELEASE  : Noratis AG sells 126 residential units in Mölln and Ratzeburg
DJ
06/08NORATIS  : sells 126 residential units in Mölln and Ratzeburg
EQ
06/02NORATIS  : Purchases Residential Portfolio In Germany
MT
06/02NORATIS  : expands real estate portfolio in Celle by adding 82 residential units
EQ
06/02PRESS RELEASE  : Noratis AG expands real estate portfolio in Celle by adding 82 ..
DJ
05/26PRESS RELEASE  : Noratis AG sells real estate portfolio of 185 units in Neu-Isen..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,0 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2021 5,80 M 6,91 M 6,91 M
Net Debt 2021 328 M 391 M 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 100 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart NORATIS AG
Duration : Period :
Noratis AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORATIS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,30 €
Last Close Price 20,80 €
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Christian Bugarski Chairman-Management Board & CEO
André Speth Chief Financial Officer
Florian Stetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hendrik von Paepcke Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof K. Scholl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORATIS AG15.56%119
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.39%43 013
VONOVIA SE-9.81%35 973
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.20%20 981
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-33.49%16 852
VINGROUP8.13%16 467