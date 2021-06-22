DGAP-News: Noratis AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

Noratis AG: Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen



22.06.2021 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Noratis acquires real estate portfolio in Bremen

Eschborn, 22 June 2021 - Noratis AG (ISIN: DE000A2E4MK4, WKN: A2E4MK, "Noratis") enters the real estate market in Bremen, thereby already developing the third new location in 2021. The leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany had previously already purchased properties in Münster and Gelsenkirchen (both North Rhine-Westphalia) and, moreover, extended its stock in Celle (Lower Saxony).

The real estate portfolio now acquired in Bremen includes a total of 60 residential units with a total living space of around 3,700 m² as well as 20 garage and 48 outdoor parking spaces. The properties built in 1994 and 1995 consist of an apartment building with 48 apartments and 6 semi-detached houses. The transaction was brokered by Angermann Investment Advisory AG.

Bremen is the economic, cultural and educational centre of the metropolitan region Northwest. The eleventh largest German city has a positive population growth and a dynamic rental price development. The residential properties acquired by Noratis AG are located in the neighbouring Bremen districts of Farge and Blumenthal. Both districts have a good connection to the road network and public transportation, attractive shopping possibilities and nearby schools and kindergartens.

Leopold Stolberg, Head of Investment of Noratis AG: "Apart from the expansion of existing portfolios, we are also permanently developing new locations. With the purchase in Bremen we, moreover, enlarge our portfolio in the metropolitan region Northwest - an attractive growth region, in which we intend to make further acquisitions."

About Noratis:

Noratis AG (www.noratis.de) is a leading portfolio developer of residential properties in Germany. The company identifies and realizes potentials for tenants, owner-occupiers & investors, thereby creating and preserving attractive and at the same time affordable living space throughout Germany. Noratis specializes in the upgrading of ageing residential portfolios, mostly company-owned apartments, residential areas or housing estates in cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants and in peripheral areas of conurbations. After a successful development, the properties remain in the company's portfolio or are sold in the medium term to investors and/or individually to existing tenants, capital investors and owner-occupiers. In this way, Noratis creates a noticeable and sustainable added value for all stakeholders: from investors, employees and financing partners to current and future tenants. Noratis AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Investor & Public Relations Contact:

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

T +49 (0)69 905 505 51

E noratis@edicto.de

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt am Main